It was a month ago when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had determined that it wasn’t yet safe to reopen schools, so instead, he announced a plan to use community centers, libraries, and other spaces to set up child care for 100,000 kids. It sounded like school in every sense other than teachers doing their thing, and it’s a plan that’s certainly not been relegated to New York.

Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, reports that Durham, N.C., is reopening public elementary schools, but not really — they’ll be “learning centers,” and parents will have to pay on top of whatever they’ve paid in school taxes over the year.

BREAKING: Durham is reopening public elementary schools as "learning centers" They are charging families up to $140 per child per week. That's on top of what families already pay through property taxes. That's unconstitutional. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 15, 2020

North Carolina constitution: "The General Assembly shall provide by taxation and otherwise for a general and uniform system of free public schools, which shall be maintained at least nine months in every year, and wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 15, 2020

“The DPS Learning Centers will provide a safe space to complete online learning, meals and snacks, and social-emotional activities,” reports WRAL. “Students will be assigned to small pods with daily wellness screenings, distribution and required use of facemasks, and planned circulation and seating of six feet social distancing.”

So they're opening public schools as private schools because public schools are too unsafe. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 15, 2020

Difference between this and going back to school is what? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@iGRITS114) August 15, 2020

It’s everywhere.

Rockford Michigan is charging $200/kid/week — NJV (@njv_njv) August 15, 2020

Happening in CA too — Tracey J (@traceyjayquilts) August 15, 2020

They are changing 165 a week in AZ — Michelle Lynn 🇺🇸 (@dohertymlusmc) August 15, 2020

Corey – in AZ, they also opened “on site learning centers” in addition to the childcare programs. They notified us Wednesday. Somehow it’s safe for all these kids in classrooms but not normal school? pic.twitter.com/izyWPEG4KH — Tired of Shutdowns (@tired_fighting) August 15, 2020

Happening in Mesa, Gilbert, and Cave Creek in AZ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Fairfax County is already considering the same idea. — beard salmon 👣 (@mamawrench) August 15, 2020

San Joaquin county in California is going the same and charging families $160 a week. — iNsErT NaMe HeRe ❤️🇺🇸 (@GOPgirl77) August 15, 2020

Same thing happening in Puyallup school district in Wa state. Schools are closed but you can pay to have your children watched at the schools. — Teisha Bowman (@bowman_teisha) August 15, 2020

School districts in WA state are offering “childcare” in the empty schools this fall at $50 a day. What a joke. How do we fight back? — RedWaveInWA (@Patriot_ish) August 15, 2020

The Virus only shows up when there's a teacher in the room. — joel (@realjoellopez) August 15, 2020

So teachers were jumping the gun when they drafted their wills and wrote their own obituaries.

How is that different than school? — AnneSWildhaber (@AnneSWildhaber) August 15, 2020

Probably because teachers won't be there! Daycare workers will be with kids while teachers will be teaching remote. Such a joke. — Lynne (@Lynne0105) August 15, 2020

Our schools are closed. The city is offering “ emergency daycare” at the freaking schools and charging for it. — Janelle (@janelle8342) August 15, 2020

oh so the real agenda begins to unfold. Give every one of those families back the property taxes they paid to fund those school and let them take that money with them to any school they choose. — Kelly Zahara #unsilent 🇺🇲🙏 (@KellyZahara1) August 15, 2020

Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard — Patrick Hickey, MD (@pwhickey) August 15, 2020

So they have been able to find people brave enough to share a room with young children.

