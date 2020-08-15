It was a month ago when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had determined that it wasn’t yet safe to reopen schools, so instead, he announced a plan to use community centers, libraries, and other spaces to set up child care for 100,000 kids. It sounded like school in every sense other than teachers doing their thing, and it’s a plan that’s certainly not been relegated to New York.

Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, reports that Durham, N.C., is reopening public elementary schools, but not really — they’ll be “learning centers,” and parents will have to pay on top of whatever they’ve paid in school taxes over the year.

“The DPS Learning Centers will provide a safe space to complete online learning, meals and snacks, and social-emotional activities,” reports WRAL. “Students will be assigned to small pods with daily wellness screenings, distribution and required use of facemasks, and planned circulation and seating of six feet social distancing.”

It’s everywhere.

Trending

So teachers were jumping the gun when they drafted their wills and wrote their own obituaries.

So they have been able to find people brave enough to share a room with young children.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Corey DeAngeliscoronavirusDurhamlearning centersproperty taxesReason Foundationschools