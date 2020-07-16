You canâ€™t make this up. . .

Because full-time in-person school isnâ€™t safe yet in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio will provide child care for 100,000 kids. Indoors. With other children. And adult supervision:

The @NYCMayor is announcing a plan to provide child care for 100K NYC children in the fall. It will use community centers and organizations, libraries and other space to set up care. The number of spots he says could increase in the fall. â€” Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 16, 2020

In other words, heâ€™s invented the concept of a public school:

Ummm, and we canâ€™t have school why exactly? https://t.co/Xo0Q70ELef â€” David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 16, 2020

Itâ€™s not glue, itâ€™s acid:

I feel like Iâ€™m on glue. https://t.co/j2clHA63bX â€” Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 16, 2020

We really are looking forward to his defense of this one:

We can't open schools because germs but we can send kids to even less-supervised daycare because reasons. https://t.co/5kzxeXUyZ2 â€” Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) July 16, 2020

Weâ€™re stumped:

anyone want to take a crack at explaining this? https://t.co/wx2sS0bZ2Q â€” Maarek (@Maarblek) July 16, 2020

What a joke:

Can they go ahead and teach them stuff while they are in the daycare? We don't have to call it "school". https://t.co/YN1PbF3VWg â€” Boomer Rube Demo (@yermomsabot) July 16, 2020

