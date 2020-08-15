It’s the classic chicken and the egg question, except this one has an easy answer: Did people start mistrusting the press because Donald Trump so often referred to them as “fake news” during the 2016 campaign, or was he just tapping into what so very many people already thought?

The New York Times is calling this “The Week that QAnon Went Mainstream,” in part because on Tuesday, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, who has been vocal in her support of QAnon, won a primary runoff. QAnon is a nice distraction from the Democratic ticket who refuse to take questions from the press, but Erick Erickson says one reason for its spread is because no one trusts the media to play things straight. As we just told you, CNN’s Jim Acosta is marking the anniversary of Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people,” which is a hoax easily debunked by watching the press conference or reading a transcript.

Al Jazeera English news editor Jeffrey Ballou says, no, the mistrust comes from Republicans’ demonization of the press.

“In part” — as in, maybe 1 percent. Does Ballou really think Trump shouting about fake news has any Rachel Maddow fans rethinking her conspiracy theories? Is Erickson right on this one or is he right?

Trending

Now that the Democratic ticket’s been settled, we’ll see if CNN’s Chris Cillizza is right in that reporters don’t take sides. They’ve just tried to turn Sen. Kamala Harris into a “pragmatic moderate” and a “small-c conservative” — and those are the nation’s two major papers.

How about Acosta again this week, insisting that the idea that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign was “just not true.” And CNN again, trying to rehabilitate Dan Rather by having him as a regular guest on a show called “Reliable Sources.”

Members of the press — especially those who seem to realize they deserve it — really don’t like being called “fake news.”

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: al JazeeraDemonizeerick ericksonfake newsmediaQAnonrepublicans