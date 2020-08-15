CNN’s Jim Acosta never misses an opportunity to try and reel in some sweet anti-Trump Resistance retweets, and today he used partial comments from Trump three years ago to do so:

Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) are never eager to share the full quote:

For some reason Acosta doesn’t feel the need to include the full quote, but that’s hardly surprising.

Acosta doesn’t seem to mind “exceptionally dishonest” if it gets him applause from the Left.

He got a whole book out of it, self-awareness-be-damned!

