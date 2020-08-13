True story: We honestly thought this was an old clip of CNN’s Jim Acosta insisting that the Obama administration never spied on the Trump campaign; we mean, he’s obviously seen all the documentation we’ve seen of Obama’s FBI using bogus documents to get FISA court approval to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page. But then we looked at the chyron on the clip and it says, “Biden Picks Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate,” so this has to have aired on Tuesday … and Mr. “We Are Real News, Mr. President” himself is still repeating this.

It’s nothing you don’t already know: The mainstream media spent years covering the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia and still insists he did, but Acosta flat-out denies that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign despite the evidence.

CNN’s @Acosta on Trump noting the Obama Admin spied on his campaign: "That is just not true. That did not happen, it has not been proven.” pic.twitter.com/3SaZoa4acs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

DoJ IG Michael Horowitz on “Crossfire Hurricane”: “It’s illegal surveillance, it’s not court-authorized surveillance.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

It's incredible they keep dying on this hill. Trump was spied on, there's no real debate over that. https://t.co/pxaF3Jwwov — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 13, 2020

He was. By the most corrupt administration ever… — Eventhedogsaboy (@Eventhedogsabo1) August 13, 2020

Denying the increasingly undeniable. The CNN way. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) August 13, 2020

They died on the JFK hill for decades. Obama is just the new Camelot. For the rest of my life we will have to hear the gauzy remembrance of hope and change. And nothing can sully it. — Mark Brown (@brownmp) August 13, 2020

Another example of why Acosta and CNN and no credibility. — J.J. 🇺🇸 (@IMHObyJJ) August 13, 2020

They get up every morning, look into the mirror and practice this junk. Must be hard — sarah watson (@SatahWatson) August 13, 2020

It is fact at this point. The only question remaining is if anyone will be going to jail for it. — Michael Larson (@gunnarlarson23) August 13, 2020

But to admit it means that Trump was correct about something. That cannot be allowed but it might also shake their beliefs on how they view their own side. pic.twitter.com/jV3C6anUUg — Zubi (@BeardedGunny) August 13, 2020

He can’t even look into the camera when he says it. He knows he is lying. — Jana_Lightfoot (@jana_lightfoot) August 13, 2020

He sure don’t look at that camera very much while he is saying that. Lol. It’s just hard to blatantly look at that camera and lie I guess🤷‍♀️ how can these people face themselves even? — mariawelt (@mariawelter6) August 13, 2020

They must protect the golden boy at all cost — Mark (@gilman1918) August 13, 2020

Durham needs to get his ass in gear or this will be a daily talking point. — Tom Johnson (@FarmerTom10) August 13, 2020

Agreed. Time’s running out.

Anyone in the media that is still covering for this crime was an active participant in carrying it out. That is my opinion. #Spygate — Just a girl following politics (@AmErIcAn_0922) August 13, 2020

Since newer dark haired Jim Acosta says it, it must be 100% true 🤣 — CConstantine B (@constantine4179) August 13, 2020

Acosta’s lack of integrity is nothing short of supernatural. It continues to astound and mystify me. — Cinde Watson (@cindewatson) August 13, 2020

Jim Acosta is a lying sack of shit. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 13, 2020

So who made him say that? Because he knows it's not true. — AshesToAshas (@AshesTo19570185) August 12, 2020

It hasn’t been proven, Jim??? You certain about that? I guess all the hearings @LindseyGrahamSC is holding are preliminary? — The Scotts the Limit (@ScottPage1) August 12, 2020

If the hearings don't air on CNN, they never happened. — Miss Austen (@kathoneil27) August 12, 2020

Another lie from Acosta. Shocking. Notice he can’t even look directly at the camera. — USA (@RedWhiteBlue4vr) August 12, 2020

I noticed he couldn’t keep eye contact with the camera when he was speaking the untruth. He knows! — TruthSeeker (@SoulPostings) August 12, 2020

.@Acosta, I know @CNN pays you a bunch of money to read their scripts. Sounds like a cush job. I'm just wondering if you really believe what you read? I guess it's pretty easy to sleep at night with all the bucks in the bank, but it's doesn't show much integrity. — Rob (Big Swingin' Bob of the Appalachians) (@rlindsey) August 12, 2020

Baghdad Bob did it better🙄 pic.twitter.com/KOL5lDwb5a — 🇺🇸Pray for Peace🇺🇸 (@Fear_Not_Ever) August 12, 2020

I thought @twitter was supposed to flag false information? — Steve Bottom (@Bottom44) August 12, 2020

This is low even for Acosta.

