This claim has already been made by Rep. Adam Schiff, so you know it’s a lie. At least Schiff didn’t just repeat one line over and over again as if that made the lie any more true, though he did go ALL-CAPS. It was back in 2018 when a project lead at Twitter said that “election integrity” was Twitter’s No. 1 priority, and this January, Twitter rolled out a new feature that would allow users to report others for tweeting “misleading info about a political election.” Not only that: In February, Twitter said it was experimenting with a new feature that would flag “harmfully misleading” content with bright banners.

So what is Twitter going to do about the DNC War Room’s spokesperson trying to sell us the lie that mail-in voting is the same thing as absentee voting?

Absentee voting and voting by mail are the same thing.

No they aren't — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) August 13, 2020

This is very dishonest, intentionally I believe… — Bald 🐾🐾 (@HarryBaque) August 13, 2020

But she has a blue check!!! — Outis (@Outis00474117) August 13, 2020

No, not the same. — Pamela (@PamelaJean2016) August 13, 2020

But it’s not. — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) August 13, 2020

It’s absolutely not! Stop sharing disinformation related to voting. — Mike (@michaeljashmore) August 13, 2020

Wrong.

And wrong. — baldilocks is at Parler — @baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) August 13, 2020

We’ve been over this before, again and again.

This is completely false. Absentee voting requires a registered voter to REQUEST THEIR BALLOT. Vote by mail resulted, at least here in the NV June Primary election, in:

-Ballots mailed to dead people

-Ballots mailed to old addresses

-Duplicate ballots mailed to same voter

Etc. — Lisa Song Sutton (@LisaSongSutton) August 13, 2020

They arent the same, one you request and they mail to you directly. The other is just a mass mailing of “we hope your address is correct with our top notch government employees”. Ask people if they still get previous owners/renters’ mail. Ask the USPS how much mail they loose. — passing through (@gritshappen) August 13, 2020

Mailing millions of ballots to dead people, people that moved and are registered in other states, and people that have no business on the voter rolls is NOTHING like a voter requesting an absentee ballot and verifying the signature. — Steph (@steph93065) August 13, 2020

And if you dare touch the voter rolls — even to purge them of the deceased — the Democrats will scream voter suppression (see, e.g., Stacy Abrams).

An absentee ballot must be requested. Huge difference! — mistybozman (@mistybozman) August 13, 2020

They are not the same because the process is different. Absentee ballot applications are requested. Vote by mail applications are mailed without even verifying that the voters are still alive or still live at the address on record. Much more opportunity for fraud. — McScorer61 (@McScorer61) August 13, 2020

you know if you say it over and over again you might convince yourself but as a 20-year veteran of absentee ballot voting I have to request that ballot, it's not just sent out — MJ (@Skivvy9InVegas) August 14, 2020

I’m sorry it’s not the same,

Absentee is sent from a request you make from your voting precinct.

Where you are registered. (It needs updated every time you move)

Voting by mail is ballots being sent from a registered voters database,

With all kinds of errors. — Don Elliott (@Don35785337) August 14, 2020

If that’s true then why do we need to change anything? — Regan Teague, CFA (@reganteague) August 13, 2020

Tell all your friends to get absentee ballots, then. — Durp State Murica ❌ (@durtEburd) August 14, 2020

If I was mailed a ballot in every place I have ever registered vote in I would would be sent ballots to addresses in 7 different states that I no longer live in.

This is why mail in ballots are not the same as absentee ballots because they are automatically sent out not requested — Lala (@Lalanith1) August 13, 2020

Is @Twitter going to take action against a Democrat official for spreading misinformation about voting? https://t.co/Sqg2HT4nd8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2020

Only some misinformation is bad, other misinformation is desirable, depends on the politics. Terms and conditions are only a suggestion. — Woody's 360° View (@Woodys360) August 13, 2020

I live in VA and got a voter application as well as my deceased mother. The address on the return envelope was incorrect. Shredded both and put in a bag with my cat's

Excrement. — Lucy's Hooman (@lucyboo666) August 13, 2020

If they are the same thing, then we don't need to change anything — GrumpyOldDude (@grumpyod6) August 13, 2020

Wow this is a major falsehood. Twitter will allow the propaganda though — Brian Smyth 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@BrianPSmyth) August 13, 2020

The Democrats keep setting up reasons for themselves to contest the election if they lose.

