Whenever anyone starts speaking by saying, “Let me be clear,” it’s usually the prelude to a lie. And when Rep. Adam Schiff says something, it’s also usually a lie, as was his claim about having concrete evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Schiff tried to dumb-down the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting by claiming they’re the exact same thing and the only differences are partisan:

Here we go with the “voter suppression” thing again; they’re setting themselves up to contest a loss in November by getting their excuses straight now. To Democrats, voter suppression is a very real thing, even if it just means long lines at the polling place, while voter fraud doesn’t exist.

Where this editor lives, every citizen is sent an application to vote absentee that has to be filled out and sent back; actual ballots aren’t sent out to every address, which is what the Democrats would like.

Trending

The bonus is that any time the secretary of state purges the rolls of all the dead people, as Brian Kemp did in Georgia, the Democrats moan and wail that that’s voter suppression too.

Wow, the number of people in the comments who think President Trump is going to tamper with the U.S. Postal Service is unnerving. No Democrat will ever accept an election loss ever again.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Absentee ballotAdam SchiffMail-in votingvoter suppression