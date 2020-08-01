Whenever anyone starts speaking by saying, “Let me be clear,” it’s usually the prelude to a lie. And when Rep. Adam Schiff says something, it’s also usually a lie, as was his claim about having concrete evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Schiff tried to dumb-down the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting by claiming they’re the exact same thing and the only differences are partisan:

Let’s make this clear: Mail-in voting is the EXACT SAME THING as absentee voting. The only difference? Trump wants you to vote “absentee” if you are a Republican, And stop your “mail-in” vote if you’re a Democrat. Trump wants to suppress the vote. We can't let him. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 1, 2020

Here we go with the “voter suppression” thing again; they’re setting themselves up to contest a loss in November by getting their excuses straight now. To Democrats, voter suppression is a very real thing, even if it just means long lines at the polling place, while voter fraud doesn’t exist.

Where this editor lives, every citizen is sent an application to vote absentee that has to be filled out and sent back; actual ballots aren’t sent out to every address, which is what the Democrats would like.

Fact checkers should rate that "Four Adam Schiffs". There's a difference between someone requesting a ballot, because they can't vote in person and someone being mailed a postage paid ballot they didn't request, sometimes to an address they haven't lived at for a long time. https://t.co/MV08UWxsM9 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 1, 2020

You are lying. — Lady Z🇺🇸✝️ (@lorizellmill) August 1, 2020

You're lying, AGAIN. Absentee ballots must be requested. Your corrupt mail-in scheme ballots are sent to dead cats and illegals. — Me (@Keefer1958) August 1, 2020

If there's a difference, it's not the EXACT SAME THING. You're an idiot. — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 1, 2020

"Mail in ballots" are mailed out without request. The way you pretend not to understand this is tiresome. — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 1, 2020

Really? I thought you had to request to get an absentee ballot. “Mail-in-voting” would be mass mailing out to everyone, not by request. Is that the same? 🧐 — Jen 🇺🇸 (@smalltownvoice) August 1, 2020

No. It is not. Absentee voting requires requesting s ballot. — ⭐⭐⭐Readyfor (@VOTEMAGA2020) August 1, 2020

The actual difference is between absentee ballots sent out on request (small scale) and ballots sent to every registered voter (large scale). This does not seem difficult to understand. — Sean Healy (@wavybeard) August 1, 2020

NO it is not, absentee ballots have to be requested , mail in ballots automatically get mailed out . — Suzanne (@SuzanneFreedom) August 1, 2020

Uh actually they aren’t the same thing. I can teach if you’re willing to learn, but the basic idea is that absentee voting is done out of necessity as an exception to the secret ballot system, and mail-in voting is the system, and eliminates the secret ballot system. — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 1, 2020

No it’s not the same. Absentee Voting has a vetting process. Mail-In does not. — Janine Clark (@JanineClark0211) August 1, 2020

It is not. As an absentee voter, I requested to be one, my husband didn't, he wants to vote in person. That’s the difference. — Carol (@twas2) August 1, 2020

I thought an absentee ballot is requested from the voter while the mail in ballot would be sent to all registered voters. So really it's not the same. And especially not EXACTLY THE SAME THING. — Krissy DeKruyter (@KrissyDeK) August 1, 2020

You have to request an absentee ballot. Mail out ballots sent to everyone who has lived at your address for the last fifty years is quite different. — JGoMil (@JGomill) August 1, 2020

I know how government records work. Automatically sending ballots to addresses "on file" will result in many ballots sent to old, wrong addresses. When you request a ballot you have to verify your address. — Alcofribas (@open_mix) August 1, 2020

Lie and you know it. One is requested the other is like junk mail — Stu Erling (@ErlingStu) August 1, 2020

The difference is that absentee ballots are requested by registered voters. Mail-In ballots – nobody knows where they've been. — ookiee (@ookiee) August 1, 2020

If it's the "exact same thing" why you pushing so hard for mail in. I mean aside from wanting to cheat — sQuirrel (@sQuirrel380) August 1, 2020

When you start off with “Let me make this clear” you’re lying. — Sandy Cee ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ProudAmerica4) August 1, 2020

So not true, come to NJ and I will personally show you. Ballot for a son who changed his address over a year ago. Means lists are outdated. Then got one for “current resident” which is absolutely different than absentee voting. We deserve better than we are getting from you all — Everett Abrams (@TheWizardofWood) August 1, 2020

Since they're the EXACT SAME THING then let everyone voting by mail go by the EXACT SAME PROCESS that people do who vote by absentee ballot. Problem solved. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) August 1, 2020

No. You have to ask for an absentee ballot! You and you’re cronies fraudulently mail out ballots to dead people and pets! True facts. That is where the fraud begins. Dead people signing! Crazy!! — BethAnne (@BethAnneMcC317) August 1, 2020

@RepAdamSchiff No, they are different – one is initiated by the voter – I can REQUEST an absentee ballot… the other is open to fraud as ballots are sent out to "all registered voters" which includes dead people. — Israel Bissell (@IsraelBissel) August 1, 2020

The bonus is that any time the secretary of state purges the rolls of all the dead people, as Brian Kemp did in Georgia, the Democrats moan and wail that that’s voter suppression too.

Wow, the number of people in the comments who think President Trump is going to tamper with the U.S. Postal Service is unnerving. No Democrat will ever accept an election loss ever again.

