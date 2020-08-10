Do you know who we haven’t heard from recently? Teachers. Oh, wait, we have. Newsweek did a piece on teachers writing their wills because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was reopening the schools. Teachers in Washington, D.C. public schools staged a body bag protest about going back to work. Both The Hill and CNN highlighted teachers in Iowa who were writing their own obituaries and sending them to the governor to protest going back to work. Oh, and in New York City, teachers put aside social distancing to march in the street, dragging behind them prop caskets and a guillotine.

In case you hadn’t gotten the message, NBC News gave teachers a forum to share, anonymously, their feelings on returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC News reports that it asked for anonymous coronavirus confessions from teachers and received hundreds in a matter of days. “I feel like a sacrificial lamb. Some of my colleagues will die before school boards and governors are willing to risk closures,” reads one. “I feel that teachers are grossly underpaid. Now they are being asked to risk their lives so that families can go to work,” reads another. “I’m a teacher and single mother. If I die teaching my students, who will care for my daughter?” asks one teacher.

One thing we would have liked was to have each teacher post their age. We’re curious how many are in high-risk groups.

It doesn’t appear that more stories in the media about wills and caskets and obituaries are having the effect the teachers intended.

