Twitchy told you earlier about Sen. Mazie Hirono getting up and walking out of Sen. Ted Cruz’s hearing on “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence” while declining to make any comment critical of Antifa.

The hearing was poorly attended, especially by GOP Senators, which is a shame, because the testimony given was eye-opening to those who haven’t been watching videos of the attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland and the federal agents guarding it.

Here’s Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli testifying about the injuries sustained by law enforcement officers:

.@HomelandKen says that out of 277 injuries to law enforcement officers from rioters, 113 have been eye injuries from lasers. pic.twitter.com/ez2MC0YmTr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2020

Jerry Nadler, the congressman who called Antifa an “imaginary thing”?

And here’s Andy Ngo, who’s had plenty of run-ins with Antifa:

.@MrAndyNgo: "Antifa and its allies have made rioting into an art form in Portland." pic.twitter.com/GziQPrJEnu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2020

"I have worked undercover for months and I’ve seen with my own eyes how hundreds of so-called protesters work together to carry out acts of organized criminality against government and civilians." Watch my full testimony to congress about #antifa: https://t.co/UBOaCt9mkM pic.twitter.com/xsbfjITDVZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

And just to show how effective the anarchists’ PR campaign has been, here’s Sen. Ron Wyden praising Portland’s “Wall of Moms”:

Many of the people from the “wall of moms” were filmed engaging in rioting themselves, @RonWyden. For example, one handled out slabs of concrete for others to use as projectiles, another tried to break into federal court front door & another used rope to try & pull down barrier. https://t.co/NAm2FJRyub — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020

