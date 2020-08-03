The one thing you used to be able to say about hockey is that players still stood for the national anthem, rather than kneeling or, in the case of the WNBA, walking off the court entirely and back to the locker room. A year ago it would have sounded crazy, but now we’re to the point where the one black player who doesn’t kneel is asked by reporters if he believes black lives matter.

Kneeling during the anthem is now a thing in the NHL, during both the American and Canadian national anthems, but it’s limited to only a few players.

Trending

And they admit it in their platform. It’s no secret.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AnthemCanadahockeyKneelingnhl