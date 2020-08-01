The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac has been in the news lately for something not even related to an on-court activity:

Isaac explained why after a reporter asked about it:

We’ve gone from one or two players kneeling during the National Anthem to everybody doing it while the ones who don’t are forced to explain themselves (or in the case of Drew Brees, apologize profusely).

Perhaps the Babylon Bee best summed up the current state of the NBA:

