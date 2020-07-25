As Twitchy reported Thursday night, every player and coach from the Nationals and the Yankees took a knee on the field before standing for the anthem, so it seems they found a workable compromise: stand for the anthem, kneel separately.

The WNBA doesn’t seem to have reached any such compromise, and ESPN reports that the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm both walked off the court as the national anthem was played Saturday. They were all wearing matching Black Lives Matter shirts as well as far as we can tell from the video.

They could be like the NFL and test out the “black national anthem” before games or take the Los Angeles Times’ suggestion and just play “Lean on Me” in place of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

