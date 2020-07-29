This whole leftist fantasy of President Trump not leaving office if he loses in 2020 is not new; Democrats have for years entertained their dream of the military forcibly removing Trump from the Oval Office. It was last summer when Rick Wilson’s chuckle-buddy and New York Times writer Wajahat Ali tweeted that he’ll “gladly eat crow” if Trump leaves voluntarily. (That a good tweet to keep in your bookmarks.)

And CNN’s already been down this road a couple of times, most recently in February when they ran a piece about what would happen if Trump refused to leave office now that he’s “the commander in chief of the most powerful military on Earth.”

Sadly, CBS News wants in on this action.

What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results? https://t.co/6KFJnYglYx — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

As CNN did, CBS News put the question to a constitutional scholar so they could disguise it as a legitimate news story. Tammy Bruce, among many others, has had enough of the speculation.

Oh shut up. Ask @HillaryClinton. She and her enablers still haven’t accepted 2016. And they won’t accept 2020. Americans have had it w this nonsense. https://t.co/IWOXwyTNYE — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 29, 2020

Here’s what it looks like when you can’t accept defeat.

So true! They keep bringing this up as a possibility when they are the ones who haven’t accepted it. It’s ludicrous. — Latina with an A (@babyat50) July 29, 2020

It's almost as if they're worried we'll all put RESIST/Not my President on our profiles & start unending marches while screaming at the sky or something. — ƓƖƝƓЄƦ (@HoneyBadgerBoho) July 29, 2020

People actually did get together and scream at the sky on the first anniversary of Trump’s election.

What happens when aliens land and eat all the chocolate!? What will we do? — Sim👁n – 🇺🇸 (@simonkalt) July 29, 2020

The only ones I can remember in my lifetime that couldn’t accept the results are both Democrats, Gore and HRC! — Rick Garbett (@RickGarbett1) July 29, 2020

Ask Stacy Abrams too. — Barbara Nelson (@Barbara96601499) July 29, 2020

They always tell on themselves by what they accuse of others. — Russ Trenary (@RussTrenary) July 29, 2020

Hillary and crew are the sorest losers in history. And @CBS wonders about President Trump accepting the outcome? That takes chutzpah. And a lot of it. — Diane L Card (@DianeLCard) July 29, 2020

Trump has a history of accepting elections. See the record for 2016. 2020 should be no different. — Carl carter (@Carlcar89230801) July 29, 2020

They will not accept this years election results. That's when things get ugly. — Mimi Fox Brinkman (@MARILYN19556) July 29, 2020

You mean the people who rioted after the election and torched a Muslim immigrant’s limo at Trump’s inauguration are still out there? We’d heard some rumblings of them still being active in Portland and fighting Trump’s “secret police.”

I mean, it's a real possibility… he is so unhinged. Imagine a scenario whereby he orchestrated a shadow-coup using planted loyalist holdovers to smear and frame the incoming president in an effort derail his agenda and build a path to impeachment or prison? Can you imagine??? — underpants (@CulturePants) July 29, 2020

That could never happen.

The president shouldn’t accept the results if they have mail in ballots and it’s proven the Democrats cheated. — ron (@regularguy1313) July 29, 2020

We HAVE had it. This is groundwork for when they count the mail-in votes and declare Biden President even though he can only get 20 people to tune in to his podcast. That’s why we need in person voting with ID. — Tami Markworth (@lovemydogsss) July 29, 2020

You can see their devious plan spinning in real time.

They’re SO obvious, it’s laughable & disgusting — Mooo2u2Chick (@Mooo2u2) July 29, 2020

Yep … make sure to plant the seed now so the already-unhinged are in total meltdown in November and refuse to accept a Trump victory.

They know that they're going to lose again and will also reject the results of this election. — Zinger (@ZingerUSA2020) July 29, 2020

Thinking there probably won't be an issue with President Trump accepting the results, as he wins the White House for 4 more years. Can we work on the Democrats and their inability to accept election results please? Thanks in advance! — DeborahLynn333 (@DeborahLynn333) July 29, 2020

Hey CBS News, if you want to know what happens when President Trump wins reelection, just embed some reporters in Portland and then amp it up and spread it to Democratic cities across the nation. Do some more pieces on that.

Related: