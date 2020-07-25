As Twitchy reported earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration to deal with damage from the George Floyd rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul in late May. Walz said that damage to public buildings and equipment totaled $15.6 million, and at least $500 million in damage was caused to local businesses by vandalism, looting, or fires.

The Trump administration denied Walz’s request for federal funds to repair half a billion dollars in damage from the riots, and Sean Hannity just reported that Sen. Ted Cruz was getting ready to introduce new legislation that would hold local governments liable to property and business owners should they fail to provide “adequate” police protection.

James Woods was on board but wanted a rider “expressly forbidding the use of federal funds for riot reconstruction.”

According to Cruz, it’s in there:

Yes, please.

