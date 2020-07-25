As Twitchy reported earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration to deal with damage from the George Floyd rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul in late May. Walz said that damage to public buildings and equipment totaled $15.6 million, and at least $500 million in damage was caused to local businesses by vandalism, looting, or fires.

The Trump administration denied Walz’s request for federal funds to repair half a billion dollars in damage from the riots, and Sean Hannity just reported that Sen. Ted Cruz was getting ready to introduce new legislation that would hold local governments liable to property and business owners should they fail to provide “adequate” police protection.

Cruz to Introduce Bill Holding Local Govs Liable to Property Owners if No Police Protection https://t.co/f95uKxhRMQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 25, 2020

James Woods was on board but wanted a rider “expressly forbidding the use of federal funds for riot reconstruction.”

Brilliant. Now add a rider expressly forbidding the use of federal funds for riot reconstruction. Let local Democrats pay for their own mess. https://t.co/IcX3ns3MoT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 25, 2020

According to Cruz, it’s in there:

Been saying this for 50 plus days now. — alania 🇺🇸🇮🇹🏖☀️ (@autumnsky101) July 25, 2020

You break it, you bought it. — AB Landis (@augdoglandis) July 25, 2020

As it should be. — Wrangler Curly 🇺🇸 (@wranglercurly) July 25, 2020

Sue BLM, they are rich — sojourner (@soujourner1717) July 25, 2020

Good. I certainly don’t want to pay for this temper tantrum that their local government has indulged — ProudAmericanGirl (@01ProudAmerican) July 25, 2020

I would *love* to see what the insurance costs will be for any urban business that decides to try and rebuild after the riots. I'll bet they just leave the boards up and go somewhere else.. Like Phoenix! 🤣 — Rick Zanon (@rick_zanon) July 25, 2020

Problem is they'll put the financial burden on local citizens who had no part in the destruction. Rioters and looters should be required to fix the damages. It could turn into a new career for them. — oregon*coast (@2MPokorny) July 25, 2020

It’s sometimes baffling how Dem ‘leadership’ is willing to sacrifice everyone else but themselves for US citizens, including those of their own party. — Wolfie St. James🐺 (@wolfgang_sj) July 25, 2020

Minnesota asked for funds to clean up their mess. Rightfully denied. — Marc Williams (@skywell5) July 25, 2020

Ultimately the taxpayer pays….these politicians should be personally responsible for their decisions….I bet that would change things — SKLaurie (@LaurieSereda) July 25, 2020

Perfect solution but do you really see any chance of that passing and then actually happening? These are people who do not obey laws. — Deplorable Ellie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@imadreamkeeper2) July 25, 2020

Need to hold them criminally responsible, not just financially. — Withidread Menze (@WMenze) July 25, 2020

Easy solution… Too bad it won't pass the House… — IIC_Cafe (@XFCafe) July 25, 2020

Can we add in a school tax refund if there's no school? — 🇺🇸Your Mask Sux🇺🇸 (@FinstaManhattan) July 25, 2020

Yes, please.

And repayment of taxes if no school. — Patrick32068 (@patrick32068) July 25, 2020

