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Scott Jennings Reacts to Ana Navarro’s R-Rated Rant About Robert De Niro and ‘Manly’ Michelle Obama

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:17 AM on June 16, 2026
Twitter

Frequent CNN guest Ana Navarro joins the horde of Trump-haters who insist that calling Michelle Obama a man (aka transgender) is a slur. Why? You’ll have to ask these pro-transgenderism leftists to explain how something they view so positively can be applied as an insult to others. Shouldn’t it be a compliment if transgenderism is so wonderful and wholesome? Their so-called outrage makes no sense. Anyway, Navarro used the ‘controversy’ to drag Robert De Niro into her profanity-laced tirade on Monday’s CNN NewsNight.

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Here’s more. (READ)

MAN ALIVE: Ana Navarro melts down about Donald Trump in the wake of a UFC fighter calling Michelle Obama a man.

Stay for @ScottJenningsKY’s reaction to Navarro’s profanity.

“Whenever there is a Democrat back in the White House, and they invite Robert De Niro, and Robert De Niro stands in the White House and says,"F*** Trump," or starts talking about, you know, what, what Melania Trump did, I don't want anybody who has remained silent right now raising their hand or saying a thing…”

Republican Scott Jennings represented all of us during Navarro’s ridiculous rant. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

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Questioning Michelle Obama’s sex pales into comparison to most things Democrats have called President Donald Trump and his supporters for more than ten years.

Since Navarro brought up De Niro, Jennings criticized the actor for his 'I can’t love this country' speech at the Democrat Party’s lame resistance showcase on Sunday night. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY calls out Robert De Niro for saying that he can only love America if Democrats win every election from here on out: “That’s a rather fascist statement.”

Jennings explained: “I think you have to love your country, whether or not you lost the last election. I love America… According to some polling that came out this week, and most Republicans love America. Ninety percent are very proud to be Americans. They're proud of living in this country. Unfortunately, I think Mr. De Niro's comments are pretty indicative of a majority of Democrats who can't seem to find that attitude inside them even though they lost the last election. And, you know, loving America, being a patriot for America, feeling good about America shouldn't be dictated by whether you won or lost. When I hear De Niro, I hear him saying, "I can only love America if we win every election from here on out. That's a rather fascist statement.”
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Here’s Jennings calling out De Niro. (WATCH)

We wouldn't be surprised if his obituary reads like the one for the recently deceased ALF actress known for her ‘burning hatred for Trump.’

Posters say this hatred that Democrats have for the country when they are out of power shows what they truly cherish. 

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Sadly, Democrats don’t seem to share your patriotic sentiment. According to that Gallup chart, they appear to mostly despise America even when they hold the reins of political power.

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Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD MICHELLE OBAMA SCOTT JENNINGS

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