REALLY!? Lefties Triggered by Trump's Slam on Dems Say We Need a President Who Respects All Americans

It's time again to play "when the Left pretends to not remember anything that happened before Trump took office."

We start with something President Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House today. His remarks were centered around Senate Democrats continuing to keep voting against funding much of DHS, which means TSA workers are going unpaid. The Dems are insisting on ICE reforms being included because they never met a criminal illegal they didn't try to protect from deportation. This is part of what Trump said:

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Trump: "I don't care about the Democrats. The Democrats hate our country." pic.twitter.com/xtMiDFGT0r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

Cue the lefty pearl clutching!

Former DNC chair said the country deserves better:

Democrats, Republicans, Independents, unaffiliated voters or third parties deserve to have a President that respects us. This childlike behavior is deeply troubling and unacceptable. https://t.co/H6UAFSmOyr — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 26, 2026

Here's another:

In a sane country, hearing the sitting president of the United States saying out loud that he doesn’t care about half of our country would be utterly disqualifying.



Alas, here, it’s just Thursday. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2026

Are these people for real?

These are the same Dems who likely applauded wildly when Hillary Clinton called millions of Americans deplorable or when Biden essentially called Trump supporters racist Nazis.

Oh, and "garbage" as well:

One year ago today, Joe Biden called the millions of Americans who support President Trump "garbage." pic.twitter.com/0J03W2p4Ag — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2025

Yep, we long for the days of such a unifying president!

As we said, Trump was referring to most of the Senate Democrats. Keeping the government shut down and crippling the country's transportation system because they're trying to stop the deportation of criminal illegals doesn't exactly scream "pro-America patriotism" to us, either.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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