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REALLY!? Lefties Triggered by Trump's Slam on Dems Say We Need a President Who Respects All Americans

Doug P. | 3:43 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's time again to play "when the Left pretends to not remember anything that happened before Trump took office." 

We start with something President Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House today. His remarks were centered around Senate Democrats continuing to keep voting against funding much of DHS, which means TSA workers are going unpaid. The Dems are insisting on ICE reforms being included because they never met a criminal illegal they didn't try to protect from deportation. This is part of what Trump said: 

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Cue the lefty pearl clutching!

Former DNC chair said the country deserves better: 

Here's another: 

Are these people for real?

These are the same Dems who likely applauded wildly when Hillary Clinton called millions of Americans deplorable or when Biden essentially called Trump supporters racist Nazis. 

Oh, and "garbage" as well:

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Yep, we long for the days of such a unifying president!

As we said, Trump was referring to most of the Senate Democrats. Keeping the government shut down and crippling the country's transportation system because they're trying to stop the deportation of criminal illegals doesn't exactly scream "pro-America patriotism" to us, either. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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