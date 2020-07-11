As Twitchy reported recently, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to President Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration to deal with damage from the late May rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul after video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer went viral.

The consensus on Twitter seemed to be a solid “No,” and apparently that’s Trump’s answer as well.

The Star Tribune reports:

Walz asked President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” for the state of Minnesota in his request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on July 2. More than 1,500 buildings were damaged by fires, looting and vandalism in the days of unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody, racking up more than $500 million in damages, according to Walz.

The governor’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, confirmed late Friday that the request for federal aid was denied.

Republican Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer on Thursday sent a letter to Trump in response to Walz’s aid request, asking for a “thorough and concurrent review” of the state’s response to the unrest so that “every governor, mayor and local official can learn from our experiences” and prevent such a situation from happening again.

“If the federal government is expected to assist in the clean-up of these unfortunate weeks, it has an obligation to every American — prior to the release of funding — to fully understand the events which allowed for this level of destruction to occur and ensure it never happens again,” Emmer wrote.

What can you say? As Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out the other day, “People will do what they do.”

Perhaps all the Hollywood celebrities who pledged millions to bail out rioters could start up another fund to actually help rebuild the city.

Mostly peaceful.

All good points: They can take the money they would have used to maintain a police force and use it to hire people to rebuild the city. They can ask Black Lives Matter to throw a few million their way. They could have a celebrity telethon or something … if anyone still cared.

