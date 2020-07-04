The complete absence of competent state and local leadership from the outset of the rioting in Minneapolis was nothing short of stunning (and it was followed up by the City Council voting to disband the police department). But on top of all that, the governor of Minnesota wants everybody else to pay for it:

NEWS: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has asked President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration to deal with damage from the late May rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/Owc2iqsC9Y — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 2, 2020

Damage to public infrastructure, including debris removal and damage to public buildings and equipment totals $15.6 million, Walz says. More than 1,500 businesses were damaged by vandalism, looting or fires, causing at least $500 million in damage. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 2, 2020

Federal charges have been filed against 10 people for rioting and arson, Walz wrote to Trump in his request. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 2, 2020

Without federal disaster assistance, “Minnesotans will struggle to return their communities to normalcy,” Walz wrote to Trump. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 2, 2020

First, let’s start with an alternate headline:

"My incompetence and that of Mayor Frey caused a disaster and now we need President Trump to clean up the mess" https://t.co/8TvFJBnuOL — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 4, 2020

That pretty much sums it up. And the president isn’t exactly being encouraged to grant the governor’s request:

No. Doesn't work that way.

You don't get to slime out of your culpability.

That wimp mayor and weasel governor thought they could hide and shirk their duties. They were too chickenshit to play hardball and crackdown.

Now they can deal with the consequences. https://t.co/W4K8MYXvAH — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) July 3, 2020

@GovTimWalz and @MayorFrey support these "defund the police" idiots which means we would be forced to pay for future messes.@realDonaldTrump needs to ignore this mess. — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) July 4, 2020

I don’t want to pay for his incompetence. He allowed them to destroy those cities, HE should be responsible for fixing it. pic.twitter.com/Fan3Ak1DsK — Nikki Redeemed (@NikkiRedeemed) July 3, 2020

NO and HELL NO

He sat back and played the violin while Rome burned. — Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 (@WTPatty) July 4, 2020

Maybe the state should have exercised some sort of riot control instead of letting the thugs destroy everything. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 4, 2020

Didn’t @GovTimWalz and @Jacob_Frey sit back and not only allow but encourage the riots? Now he wants us to pay for their stupid complicity. Either both resign or Hell no! — Brian McKewan 🇺🇸 (@Sportsman2001) July 4, 2020

Absolutely not. Zero federal funds should be given to the disgrace of a response that you and the local government allowed to happen. — Beerfan09 (@beerfan09) July 3, 2020

Hope he gives them nothing. Why should tax $$ go there after what elected officials did — PatR (@NoParty2016) July 4, 2020

NOT a single penny, President @realDonaldTrump. They made this bed, they must lie in it. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 4, 2020

Nope. They refused help when @POTUS @realDonaldTrump offered it, they get no help now. #YouMadeYourBedNowSleepInIt — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 3, 2020

Maybe the governor should first ask all the celebs who contributed money to the bail fund for arrested rioters if they could dig a little deeper to help with the rebuild.

I thought they were peaceful protests? https://t.co/k8a95THjNP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 3, 2020

When your protest is so peaceful it's declared a Federal disaster area. https://t.co/4VB8wTT7bm — Holden (@Holden114) July 4, 2020

Just raise state taxes, Democrats think that fixes the problems anyway. 😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) July 4, 2020