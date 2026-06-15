CBS News: Veteran Desperately Urging ICE to Release His Wife; 'It Rips My Heart Apart'

This editor had this post in his queue to write about on Saturday, but didn't get to it. That's all right, though, because CBS News reposted the same story on Monday. They obviously think they have a story worth promoting here. In short, the wife of a U.S. military veteran faces deportation because she's here illegally. We imagine the husband could just go with her, and that would be the end of the story.

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"It rips my heart apart": U.S. military veteran calls on ICE to release wife https://t.co/Mf573NAW2C — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2026

Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports for CBS News:

"I don't want to hate on ICE. I don't want to hate on anybody, but yeah, it boggles me. It rips my heart apart," [Wilmer] Trujillo said. "I love this country, and for this country to rip apart my family and take away my wife; she's my rock and she is my backbone to this family." … "[Arelys] Barahona-Martinez received full due process and was issued a final order of removal from an immigration judge on November 2, 2005," DHS added. "The Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the U.S." As of Friday, Barahona-Martinez was being held by ICE at the Diamondback Correctional Facility in Watonga, Oklahoma, according to the agency's online detainee tracker. Mark Shmueli, Barahona-Martinez's immigration lawyer, said his client does not have a criminal record. He said she first crossed the southern border illegally in 2005 to enter the U.S., where she had her son before going back to Honduras with him in 2006.

He can move to Honduras and collect his military retirement there. Then they can still be together. But she is not Americas problem. She broke our laws & she got caught. SMDH — 💫 🇺🇸 NEWS WATCH 🇺🇸 💫 (@FAFOVETERAN) June 14, 2026

I don't give a shit if he's in the military or not. His illegal immigrant wife needs to be deported and he should be jailed and stripped of all his military benefits for harboring a foreign invader. — Abolish the Uniparty (@JamesBrown33917) June 14, 2026

I thought CBS was transitioning back to the non-activist middle ground. Classic liberal move: find the random one-off story…then make it sound like its happening everywhere all the time. — Shamus Longblood (@ToYaFromYa) June 13, 2026

CBS News did do some digging. Barahona-Martinez's 20-year-old son, a U.S. citizen, has neurofibromatosis, a medical condition that has led to the emergence of tumors, including in his nose. He can have that treated in Honduras.

She was here for 20 years, what kept her from applying for citizenship in all that time? — BeeCee🇺🇸 (@cookiebee42) June 13, 2026

I understand his anguish over this. They’ve had 20 years to do the right thing and didn’t. She can go back and wait in line. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 15, 2026

That man has been in the military for decades. He knows damn well he could walk into any JAG office and begin the paperwork to get her here legally. Why didn't he do that?



There's something else going on with this. Or maybe this is just another propaganda clickbait article. — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@OrgRealAR) June 13, 2026

Gee, if only she had paid attention to the deportation order 20 years ago she could have come back legally. — Vladamir Untruksur (@VladUntruksur) June 13, 2026

This is the sixth time in ten hours that CBS has posted this story about someone who swore an oath to protect and defend our country and then married someone who broke into it illegally twice. — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) June 13, 2026

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CBS News felt the need to be ratioed several times.

She entered illegally. Twice. Why is the media even running this sob story? — Nunya (@imtweetn) June 13, 2026

I don't care how much you try to normalize this, if you are here illegally then deportation can happen. — Robert Attebery (@RobertEAttebery) June 13, 2026

As far as I know, military personnel also have to follow immigration rules, or are they exempt, @CBSNews? — FromTheShadow (@Hunter19302) June 14, 2026

She had over twenty years to secure legal status. I have no sympathy for this couple. It's just law enforcement. — Mr. Jones (@Jonesy108369) June 15, 2026

Also she crossed over in 2005 to have an anchor baby, then went back🤦‍♀️That sounds shady. — Kathy P. (@KathChek) June 15, 2026

in 2004 it took a lot of time and a lot of money to have my wife's status changed so that she could be on a path to citizenship in this country.. I'm assuming he's supposed to have some special privilege that regular people are not afforded in matters of immigration. 🖕 — Tommy (@TommyFSX) June 15, 2026

His stupidity rips my heart apart. — cleo (@caceret1) June 15, 2026

CBS News is really pushing this story:

"It rips my heart apart": U.S. military veteran calls on ICE to release wife https://t.co/o2RUKmPCcT — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2026

In an interview with CBS News, Retired Staff Sgt. Wilmer Trujillo, 45, said his "heart broke" when he was told his wife would be "detained and deported." https://t.co/Vsr5zDkT7w — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2026

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A U.S. military veteran is desperately urging ICE to release his wife, who is facing deportation: "It rips my heart apart." https://t.co/PJks5SEWMZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2026

Oh, they also posted a video of Camilo Montoya-Galvez's interview with Trujillo:

"My heart broke": Retired U.S. military veteran Wilmer Trujillo tells CBS News' @camiloreports his wife was detained by ICE on Wednesday during a check-in appointment in Dallas, and is facing deportation.



In a statement to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said… pic.twitter.com/SafMVDZocF — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2026

We get it, his heart broke. Enjoy your new life with your family in Honduras.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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