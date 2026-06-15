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CBS News: Veteran Desperately Urging ICE to Release His Wife; 'It Rips My Heart Apart'

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 15, 2026

This editor had this post in his queue to write about on Saturday, but didn't get to it. That's all right, though, because CBS News reposted the same story on Monday. They obviously think they have a story worth promoting here. In short, the wife of a U.S. military veteran faces deportation because she's here illegally. We imagine the husband could just go with her, and that would be the end of the story.

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Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports for CBS News:

"I don't want to hate on ICE. I don't want to hate on anybody, but yeah, it boggles me. It rips my heart apart," [Wilmer] Trujillo said. "I love this country, and for this country to rip apart my family and take away my wife; she's my rock and she is my backbone to this family."

"[Arelys] Barahona-Martinez received full due process and was issued a final order of removal from an immigration judge on November 2, 2005," DHS added. "The Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the U.S."

As of Friday, Barahona-Martinez was being held by ICE at the Diamondback Correctional Facility in Watonga, Oklahoma, according to the agency's online detainee tracker.

Mark Shmueli, Barahona-Martinez's immigration lawyer, said his client does not have a criminal record. He said she first crossed the southern border illegally in 2005 to enter the U.S., where she had her son before going back to Honduras with him in 2006.

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CBS News did do some digging. Barahona-Martinez's 20-year-old son, a U.S. citizen, has neurofibromatosis, a medical condition that has led to the emergence of tumors, including in his nose. He can have that treated in Honduras.

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CBS News felt the need to be ratioed several times.

CBS News is really pushing this story:

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Oh, they also posted a video of Camilo Montoya-Galvez's interview with Trujillo:

We get it, his heart broke. Enjoy your new life with your family in Honduras.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

CBS NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VETERANS

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