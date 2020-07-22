As Twitchy reported, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that “under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.” It looks like they’re coming anyway:

Pres Trump says the deployment of Federal law enforcement to Chicago will be conducted as part of "Operation: Legend," named for the 4-year-old boy shot and killed while sleeping in his Kansas City home June 30. Says Justice Dept will send personnel to other cities too. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 22, 2020

As CBS News’ Mark Knoller reported, “Operation: Legend” is named for LeGend Taliferro, whose mother was at the announcement:

"Our 4-year-old didn't make it to kindergarten," says the mother of slain LeGend Taliferro, for whom Operation: LeGend is named. She urges her community to offer strong support to the program to bring an end to urban violence. "I want his legacy to live on," she says of LeGend. pic.twitter.com/HGEe0b2qRp — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 22, 2020

Operation Legend was named in honor of LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Kansas City. His mother's remarks were powerful: "Operation Legend is not to harass, it's not to harm or to hurt. It's to help investigate unsolved murders." pic.twitter.com/dThcpKB0mS — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 22, 2020

It didn’t take but a minute for the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson to come up with a snappy alternative to Operation: Legend.

"Operation Legend" is better branding than "Operation Extralegal Attacks Snatching Protesters Off the Streets In Unmarked Vans and Beating Veterans With Clubs." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 22, 2020

The worst thing about this tweet from Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) is that he probably knows that #OperationLegend is named after a 4-year old child who was murdered thanks to the anarchy that Rick and his ilk at the @ProjectLincoln continue to promote. https://t.co/QmufrWr3K8 pic.twitter.com/Tkj2fzLgFY — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) July 22, 2020

Oh, he knows. So does journalist Andrew Feinberg, who called Operation: Legend “remarkably disturbing” and accused President Trump of “using dead Black children as mascots.”

This is remarkably disturbing. At this moment, @realDonaldTrump is basically proclaiming that he is sending federal law enforcement into cities with mayors who support #BlackLivesMatter. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 22, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is using dead Black children as mascots for his push to deploy anonymous, unaccountable federal paramilitaries to cities against the wishes of (Democratic, frequently Black) local elected officials — and the people who vote for them. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 22, 2020

Uh oh @SirajAHashmi ✍️✍️✍️ — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) July 22, 2020

Gonna pull something with that stretch… — Eric Robinson (@esrobinson2) July 22, 2020

That’s stretching credibility a bit, Andrew. — LUO PPOL ن💙🇺🇸 (@LuoPpol) July 22, 2020

“Paramilitary…” They’re Federal Agents. Enough with the double speak. — Robin Thompson (@robnartist) July 22, 2020

The hyperbole is thick with this tweet. — Ashley Allen (@gashleyallen) July 22, 2020

You are delusional sir. — Deplorable Kim (@Kimmy6Kim) July 22, 2020

This tweet is barbaric. Regardless of so called intent. Sick. — Dee🇺🇸🦋🌱 (@WeWereHere_1619) July 22, 2020

Or he’s tired of seeing their mayors do nothing as they’re killed by unchecked violence. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 22, 2020

If these mayors & other local officials had stopped it when they should have, which is when the first bottle, brick, rock, etc. was thrown,the first property vandalized,or the first citizen attacked, it wouldn't be necessary. #DomesticTerrorism — The Venona Project (@Tsalagiman) July 22, 2020

Hey, can you say this directly to those people you met today at the presser that recently lost loved ones? — fugiddaboudit (@olsonwithanoh) July 22, 2020

1. This was staggering in its violent racism. 2. The "anonymous" paramilitaries have badges with their names on it. 3. An alarming number of citizens like being able to buy a carton of milk without being shot.

Without police, other options are required. 4. Why be a lizard? — James Love-Vani (@JamesLoveVani1) July 22, 2020

Okay so you agree with what is happening in the streets of the cities who chose to ignore the violence and destruction got it — J Lee Oswalt (@oswalt_lee) July 22, 2020

I'm glad we have a written record of people like this — Schwerpunkt on Parler (@schwerpunkt86) July 22, 2020

The mother of said "dead Black child" asked everyone to support Operation Legend, to help bring murderers to justice. Way to ignore her wishes. — Toothless Garbage Person (@honest2gosh) July 22, 2020

Words have meaning, using words that dont describe truths are meaningless, although they can manipulate the casual reader. We see you. — 3Parrots (@3Parrots1) July 22, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — My Dog is Cuter… (@Bradssocks) July 22, 2020

You want the people dead and forgotten. That works better for you, huh? — Stickballer77 (@stickballer77) July 22, 2020

The media is completely broken. — KJR Molon (@KjrMolon) July 22, 2020

"Newsweek" — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) July 22, 2020

modern journalism, lol — Floplag (@floplag) July 22, 2020

Hoo boy this is a reporter https://t.co/DUPloSUgxD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2020

Much objective. Very journalisming. — OC (@NotOhioCoastie) July 22, 2020

Holy shit, you wrote this publicly?! — Jason 🇺🇸 (@Jhaessun) July 22, 2020

It fits with a pattern going back to the left’s hysterical reaction to Trump’s inauguration speech & others: they go insane if he criticizes real problems in Dem run states & cities. They’re angrier at the person pointing out crime & homelessness than at those responsible for it. — Madison Finley (@Madandshaggy) July 22, 2020

Feinberg’s not alone in seeing this as the beginning of Trump declaring martial law and probably canceling the election:

Just so everyone is clear, sending federal agents to incite violence is the textbook definition of terrorism. "The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims." "Operation Legend" is state-sponsored terrorism. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 22, 2020

Here’s Rick Wilson’s pal at the New York Times, Wajahat Ali:

Operation Legend is going to backfire bigly against Trump. Republicans, you have one last chance here to defect from Trump. America is not going to stand by as armed men beat up and whisk away suburban white moms and elders. Fascism won't win you anything. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 22, 2020

Related: