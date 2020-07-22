As Twitchy reported, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that “under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.” It looks like they’re coming anyway:

As CBS News’ Mark Knoller reported, “Operation: Legend” is named for LeGend Taliferro, whose mother was at the announcement:

It didn’t take but a minute for the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson to come up with a snappy alternative to Operation: Legend.

Oh, he knows. So does journalist Andrew Feinberg, who called Operation: Legend “remarkably disturbing” and accused President Trump of “using dead Black children as mascots.”

Feinberg’s not alone in seeing this as the beginning of Trump declaring martial law and probably canceling the election:

Here’s Rick Wilson’s pal at the New York Times, Wajahat Ali:

