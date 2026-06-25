Team Newsom Tried and Failed to Convince SCOTUS There's a Grocery Store Exception in the 2nd Amendment

A new round of Supreme Court decisions was released today, and pro-illegal alien Democrats who oppose border security and the Second Amendment have ended up disappointed again.

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One SCOTUS ruling involves a Hawaii law about getting permission to carry guns into grocery stores and gas stations. Yeah, that's gone:

Breaking News: The Supreme Court struck down a Hawaii law requiring permission to carry guns onto private property like grocery stores and gas stations that are otherwise open to the public. https://t.co/EDqckuC7st — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2026

From The New York Times:

In a 6-to-3 decision, split along ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority held that Hawaii’s gun restriction violated the Second Amendment’s protections. Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. explained that “the Hawaii law at issue here violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

The copy of the Bill of Rights that Gavin Newsom has seems to contain a part of the Second Amendment that says, "shall not be infringed except in places like grocery stores and gas stations."

Gun laws keep people safe. This ruling by Trump’s Supreme Court will only endanger people.



If Justice Alito really thinks people need guns to go to the grocery store “for self-defense,” this country is truly broken. https://t.co/qloRBKBy5n — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 25, 2026

That must be why the governor will always ask his armed security to stay away whenever he's going near a grocery store or gas station. Wait, that's not gonna happen.

"The 2nd Amendment is becoming a suicide pact" - Gavin Newsom, surrounded by heavily armed taxpayer funded security, proving once again why he should never be allowed anywhere near the White House https://t.co/ZaxQVo0wt6 pic.twitter.com/ESPodESXfA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 25, 2026

"Guns for me but none for thee" is pretty on brand for Newsom. The same hypocrisy holds true for walls, fences and restaurant closure mandates.

No, dummy. Lawful gun owners weren't the problem before, and they still won't be moving forward.



However, criminals will now have to contend with the very real prospect of their targets being armed wherever they go. The only losers here are the criminals... like yourself. https://t.co/hvT62W2tN4 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 25, 2026

Gun laws keep people safe? You've said some dumbshit things before but this one is impressive even for you. lol https://t.co/UrsnCH4BS3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 25, 2026

Remember that five minute period when Gavin claimed that he was not "anti-gun at all"? https://t.co/VlSrDjRrIV — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 25, 2026

In other words Newsom was lying... again.

When we presented statistical evidence in May v. Bonta that those with CCW permits almost never commit crime, your DOJ didn't even argue that point. They conceded it. https://t.co/pB94U8IEta — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) June 25, 2026

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Dems like Newsom would always like people to believe that keeping guns out of the hands of the law-abiding is what will keep people safe.

You are a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/D8Ntn8lrYA — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 25, 2026

Or he hopes everybody else is.

Imagine mocking people for wanting the ability to defend themselves while they're grocery shopping.



Violent criminals don't schedule appointments.



The Second Amendment doesn't clock out when you head to the supermarket. https://t.co/JqwAwyd8IQ — Gun Owners of CA (@GunOwnersCA) June 25, 2026

Blue city Democrats insist on allowing criminals to roam the streets and then try to make the people who only want the means to defend themselves into the problem. Get lost, Gavin.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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