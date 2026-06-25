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Team Newsom Tried and Failed to Convince SCOTUS There's a Grocery Store Exception in the 2nd Amendment

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A new round of Supreme Court decisions was released today, and pro-illegal alien Democrats who oppose border security and the Second Amendment have ended up disappointed again. 

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One SCOTUS ruling involves a Hawaii law about getting permission to carry guns into grocery stores and gas stations. Yeah, that's gone: 

From The New York Times:

In a 6-to-3 decision, split along ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority held that Hawaii’s gun restriction violated the Second Amendment’s protections.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. explained that “the Hawaii law at issue here violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

The copy of the Bill of Rights that Gavin Newsom has seems to contain a part of the Second Amendment that says, "shall not be infringed except in places like grocery stores and gas stations."

That must be why the governor will always ask his armed security to stay away whenever he's going near a grocery store or gas station. Wait, that's not gonna happen. 

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"Guns for me but none for thee" is pretty on brand for Newsom. The same hypocrisy holds true for walls, fences and restaurant closure mandates. 

In other words Newsom was lying... again. 

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Dems like Newsom would always like people to believe that keeping guns out of the hands of the law-abiding is what will keep people safe. 

Or he hopes everybody else is.

Blue city Democrats insist on allowing criminals to roam the streets and then try to make the people who only want the means to defend themselves into the problem. Get lost, Gavin.

*****

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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