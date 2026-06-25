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Jemele Hill: Is Boomer Esiason Saying Caitlin Clark Deserves 'Special Treatment' for Being White?

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 25, 2026
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

If you've been refreshing Twitchy regularly and reading every post, as you should, you'll have read Grateful Calvin's piece about the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury deleting a really tasteless post making fun of superstar Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark getting kicked in the groin and punched in the throat by an opposing player, Mercury's Alyssa Thomas.

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As Calvin reported, Boomer Esiason suggested that Clark seriously consider leaving the WNBA, where she's been a target since Day 1 (and also responsible for a massive increase in interest in the WNBA), and joining an overseas league. Esiason noted that she's a straight, white basketball player, which of course hit Jemele Hill's race radar.

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Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her
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They hate her because she's white and she's the best in the league and the only reason anyone watches.

***

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Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her Grateful Calvin
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