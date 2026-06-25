Jemele Hill: Is Boomer Esiason Saying Caitlin Clark Deserves 'Special Treatment' for Being White?

If you've been refreshing Twitchy regularly and reading every post, as you should, you'll have read Grateful Calvin's piece about the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury deleting a really tasteless post making fun of superstar Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark getting kicked in the groin and punched in the throat by an opposing player, Mercury's Alyssa Thomas.

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What a photo this is. Alyssa Thomas delivers a fist to the throat of Caitlin Clark. No foul was called. Will the WNBA continue to ignore the way its most marketable, popular and important player is hit and fouled by other players? Or will it finally act — and suspend Thomas? pic.twitter.com/uI5bWXDNpF — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 25, 2026

As Calvin reported, Boomer Esiason suggested that Clark seriously consider leaving the WNBA, where she's been a target since Day 1 (and also responsible for a massive increase in interest in the WNBA), and joining an overseas league. Esiason noted that she's a straight, white basketball player, which of course hit Jemele Hill's race radar.

So is he implying that she should receive special treatment because she’s straight and white? https://t.co/z14xxshuga — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 25, 2026

Yes. Special treatment like not purposely having her windpipe crushed by an angry gay, black chick. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) June 25, 2026

Is “special treatment” when you aren’t neck-punched by a manimal? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 25, 2026

No, you ghoul. He’s saying she shouldn’t play in a league that allows players to punch her in that throat absent a foul because she’s straight and white. https://t.co/WptIpPiRtF — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 25, 2026

He's implying that Clark should be able to play the game without getting punched in the throat. — 🦅🌵☠️👆 Debbie 👆☠️🌵🦅 (@lhpanthermom) June 25, 2026

Would she be assaulted nightly overseas? Dork — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) June 25, 2026

No she wouldn't get the crap beat out of her by a bunch of angry black racist lesbians pic.twitter.com/KItWXbwp1Z — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 25, 2026

Leave it to Jemele to intentionally or ignorantly miss the entire issue. — JO 🏴‍☠️ (@Oggie5J_O_) June 25, 2026

I think she should get fair treatment since she’s the only reason anyone has ever watched a WNBA game — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) June 25, 2026

Are you really that dense or are you trying to make divisive statements regarding race? Again.



Obviously Boomer's point is that she is getting targeted for her race and sexual orientation, which I thought you understood was bad. — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) June 25, 2026

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No. He's implying that she is constantly bullied because she is white and straight.



And he's correct. — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 25, 2026

Caitlin is targeted simply for being white and the best player in WNBA. — DemoncratsAreEvil (@DemoncratsREviI) June 25, 2026

No he is implying she is being mistreated because she is. This isn't hard. — Justin (@justin_1455) June 25, 2026

They hate her because she's white and she's the best in the league and the only reason anyone watches.

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