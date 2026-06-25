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Convicted Traitor Bradley Manning Trades Leaking Secrets for Dropping Beats at DSA Commie Takeover Party

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Chelsea Manning (His real name is actually Bradley Manning) went to jail for leaking American government documents to Wikileaks. Now, he is a DJ for Commies who are taking over the Democrat Party.

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This is really embarrassing to even watch.

Also, why is he dressed like he just came from Boarding School?

Also, they are cheering for the 'DSA', not the 'USA'. These people would never have pride in their country. 

That also really hate Jews.

Like a Communist one, to be specific.

Is just a job for useless and talentless people to do with very little training. 

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Apparently, we are calling 'traitors' whistleblowers these days.

Now, they just want to be ruled by militant Islamists. Not sure which is worse?

Are you kidding? This group loves a traitor! Traitors are heroes to them.

He isn't famous and he's always grifting. He never stops.

Groan. 




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