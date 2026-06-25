Convicted Traitor Bradley Manning Trades Leaking Secrets for Dropping Beats at DSA Commie Takeover Party

Chelsea Manning (His real name is actually Bradley Manning) went to jail for leaking American government documents to Wikileaks. Now, he is a DJ for Commies who are taking over the Democrat Party.

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DJ Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) has hit the booth at the Claire Valdez Party pic.twitter.com/dVJUxbQEit — Moses Jeanfrancois (@mosesjeans) June 24, 2026

This is really embarrassing to even watch.

Also, why is he dressed like he just came from Boarding School?

aaand now I’m filled with white-hot rage https://t.co/tfgCTE2jMn — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) June 25, 2026

Also, they are cheering for the 'DSA', not the 'USA'. These people would never have pride in their country.

What tethers these candidates is not their shared hatred of the Jews or the banks or the moneyed and propertied classes. They hate America and the West. https://t.co/BTPRqFyKXv https://t.co/XOZ5nUtmBe — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 25, 2026

That also really hate Jews.

They hate America and love America's enemies.



They're not anti-imperialist. They're in favor of a different empire. https://t.co/KvfmHdN33A — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 25, 2026

Like a Communist one, to be specific.

Another one. Are they giving out DJ equipment at those HRT clinics or what?! https://t.co/QobYNjQ0dg — River Page (@river_is_nice) June 25, 2026

Is just a job for useless and talentless people to do with very little training.

It's so awesome that Chelsea Manning went from whistle blower to DJ hahah https://t.co/o3GF6EvwqP — Forrest Miller 🎥🏆 (@AlwaysFlacko) June 25, 2026

Apparently, we are calling 'traitors' whistleblowers these days.

just when you thought the US was past peak woke https://t.co/lTRkUmdbgE — ⚯ Michel de Cryptadamus ⚯ (@Cryptadamist) June 25, 2026

Now, they just want to be ruled by militant Islamists. Not sure which is worse?

It’s a choice to feature a literal traitor to the United States at your e-night party. https://t.co/eYHwgJGviF — Jeb Fain (@JebFain) June 25, 2026

Are you kidding? This group loves a traitor! Traitors are heroes to them.

For everyone concerned that AI will take our jobs, explain how DJs still exist. https://t.co/h38iQ8rUR2 — Mr Crumbsworth (@MrCrumbsbody) June 25, 2026

Love that chelsea completely rejected using her moment for fame or grift and is just having fun doing her thing https://t.co/MhW9uQjlpq — katie (@Ah_occ_o) June 24, 2026

He isn't famous and he's always grifting. He never stops.

'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' by Aerosmith DROP IT https://t.co/1WRmlJr7Tj — Handcancel (@Handcancel) June 25, 2026

Groan.











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