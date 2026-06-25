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Clown Ro Khanna Accuses Man With Chinese Wife of Being Racist Against the Chinese

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

For a while there, it seemed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the face and voice of the Democratic Party, until Jasmine Crockett opened her mouth. Republicans were thrilled to have either one be the face and voice of the Democrats. Lately, though, it seems that Rep. Ro Khanna is vying for that title — the guy just can't shut up. We have a five-and-a-half-minute clip of Khanna, but we understand if you can't bear to listen to the whole thing. If you make it just 45 seconds in, you can hear Khanna offer witness Michael Lucci the opportunity to correct such a "bigoted and xenophobic statement" about being of Chinese descent having birthright citizenship. His bigoted and xenophobic statement had to do with two Chinese Americans who attempted to bomb a U.S. Air Force base, and calling them "not loyal to the USA." Khanna was so impressed with himself that he posted the video clip to his own X account.

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"I called him out for his racism" … and also got hit with a proposed Community Note:

The witness did not call for denaturalizing existing U.S.-born Chinese Americans but raised concerns about birthright citizenship granted through Chinese surrogacy and birth tourism.

As Twitchy has reported, a Chinese billionaire has upwards of 100 American citizen children through surrogacy and birthright tourism. The babies are born in the U.S., attain U.S. citizenship, and are shipped back to be raised in China as soon as they're born. That's what Lucci was talking about.

Plus, this:

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Absolutely right.

It's Saipan, and it's a hub for birthright tourism.

That's the sound of the adult in the room talking. The "racist" label carries no weight, especially against a man with a Chinese wife and four Chinese American children.

One-hundred percent clown is right.

***

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