Clown Ro Khanna Accuses Man With Chinese Wife of Being Racist Against the Chinese

For a while there, it seemed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the face and voice of the Democratic Party, until Jasmine Crockett opened her mouth. Republicans were thrilled to have either one be the face and voice of the Democrats. Lately, though, it seems that Rep. Ro Khanna is vying for that title — the guy just can't shut up. We have a five-and-a-half-minute clip of Khanna, but we understand if you can't bear to listen to the whole thing. If you make it just 45 seconds in, you can hear Khanna offer witness Michael Lucci the opportunity to correct such a "bigoted and xenophobic statement" about being of Chinese descent having birthright citizenship. His bigoted and xenophobic statement had to do with two Chinese Americans who attempted to bomb a U.S. Air Force base, and calling them "not loyal to the USA." Khanna was so impressed with himself that he posted the video clip to his own X account.

Advertisement

Republican witness Michael Lucci called to denaturalize 1.5 million Chinese Americans born here. I called him out for his racism. pic.twitter.com/By1ofdqwXU — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) June 25, 2026

"I called him out for his racism" … and also got hit with a proposed Community Note:

The witness did not call for denaturalizing existing U.S.-born Chinese Americans but raised concerns about birthright citizenship granted through Chinese surrogacy and birth tourism.

As Twitchy has reported, a Chinese billionaire has upwards of 100 American citizen children through surrogacy and birthright tourism. The babies are born in the U.S., attain U.S. citizenship, and are shipped back to be raised in China as soon as they're born. That's what Lucci was talking about.

This was so pathetic. What he was saying is very reasonable and you were purposely playing stupid so you can try and dunk on him for social media clips.



This was annoying and pathetic. Just another example of democrat performative politics. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) June 25, 2026

Plus, this:

Ro Khanna massively embarrassed himself today. Instead of discussing policy, he accused me of anti-Chinese racism.



My wife is Chinese. My 4 children are half Chinese.



What’s Ro Khanna? 100% clown. https://t.co/E3Jv0DjQ2g — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) June 25, 2026

Absolutely right.

You're too polite to say it, so I will. He's a massive douche. — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) June 25, 2026

“Say-pin” @RepRoKhanna ?



Hey you worthless dolt …



It’s “Sigh-pan”



And it’s a US commonwealth near Guam (a US territory)



What a pathetic know-it-all-wanna-be you are — Name Lock (@NameLock11) June 25, 2026

It's Saipan, and it's a hub for birthright tourism.

Today I testified to @ChinaSelect on how the CCP attacks Chinese-Americans, higher ed, critical infrastructure & military bases.



When states enact protections, CCP agents threaten state lawmakers.



We must crack down on CCP subnational influence operations. pic.twitter.com/lJcS1HtrGq — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) June 25, 2026

That's the sound of the adult in the room talking. The "racist" label carries no weight, especially against a man with a Chinese wife and four Chinese American children.

One-hundred percent clown is right.

Ro is a fucking moronic douche nozzle and an America hating shitbag.



HE should be denaturalized. — S.L. walksfarwolf (@WalksfarwolfSL) June 25, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.