Some outlets like the New York Times have their own style guides for journalists to follow when writing stories, but most reporters rely on the Associated Press Stylebook — it’s what we use here at Twitchy when looking up things like whether to capitalize “evangelicals” or “constitutional.”

Over the years we’ve made note of some revisions to the style guide: In 2013 the AP dropped “illegal immigrant” from its Stylebook, and in 2017, the AP added a “Q” to LGBT and gave the OK to use “they” as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun to take the place of the binary “he or she.”

Now the Associated Press style guide has made a change we haven’t quite caught up to yet: When referring to race, Black is now capitalized while white remains in lowercase. The AP explains that “there was clear desire and reason to capitalize Black.” Well, maybe the desire was clear, but the reason isn’t.

“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs,” reads the blog entry.

So “brown people” is out. It may take a while for the new style to catch on here. Sure, capitalize African-American, but having both black and white in lowercase made a lot of sense to us.

Trending

We’re curious about the ratio of white to black people who had input into this decision.

We know from that graphic from the Smithsonian that whites in the United States all share a common white culture. We’re wondering how their reasoning for black African-Americans applies to Africans, who “generally do not share the same history and culture.

That does run the risk of subtly conveying white supremacy, after all.

Or you could be like Nick Cannon and divide people into melanated and non-melanated categories.

This addresses police brutality how?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AP Style GuideAssociated PressblackBrowncapitalizationwhite