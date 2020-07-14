Here’s quite the clip of Nick Cannon, host of variety shows “America’s Got Talent” and “The Masked Singer,” holding forth on his podcast that those with melanin have compassion and soul, and those without pigmentation, therefore, act out of fear, knowing they’re deficient and will be annihilated or something. It’s a little tough to follow, but give it a try.

When does he get canceled? He won’t, because he’s since walked back a lot of his statements, and that’s good enough for the Left. In case you can’t watch the clip with sound wherever you are, here’s a partial transcript:

“When they were sent to the Mountains of Caucasus, they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun started to deteriorate them. So, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil.

They have to rob, steal, rape, kill, and fight in order to survive. So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melanated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Mediaite reports that after the backlash to the video, Cannon posted a message to Facebook “clarifying” some of his comments, saying, “I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative.”

Held accountable? No way.

