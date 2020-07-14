Here’s quite the clip of Nick Cannon, host of variety shows “America’s Got Talent” and “The Masked Singer,” holding forth on his podcast that those with melanin have compassion and soul, and those without pigmentation, therefore, act out of fear, knowing they’re deficient and will be annihilated or something. It’s a little tough to follow, but give it a try.

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

When does he get canceled? He won’t, because he’s since walked back a lot of his statements, and that’s good enough for the Left. In case you can’t watch the clip with sound wherever you are, here’s a partial transcript:

“When they were sent to the Mountains of Caucasus, they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun started to deteriorate them. So, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill, and fight in order to survive. So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melanated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

The amount of word salad and mental gymnastics he puts himself through just to prove his line of thinking is just astounding. All without facts to even back it up 🤦‍♀️ — donna ahart (@dahart66) July 14, 2020

Now, imagine if a white celebrity said this about black people. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 14, 2020

Seriously, no white person would survive if we dared to say anything like that. But here's the thing, we wouldn't. We don't care about the color of skin, apparently he does. Racists gonna do what racists gonna do. — Molly Peterson (@MollyPe50340452) July 14, 2020

Wow. Actual racism. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 14, 2020

I don’t believe he should be cancelled simply for his views, but Nick Cannon should definitely be confronted. His rhetoric here is more than just prejudiced. It’s sickeningly racist, and if carried to its furthest implications, genocidal. — Phillip Gay (@phillipngay) July 14, 2020

Privilege is being able to say something like this without fear of consequence. — BNJ (@brijo00) July 14, 2020

"And I'ma say this carefully…" And thank god you did. Leaves zero doubt — this is unadulterated brain poison. Racecraft can induce a kind of paranoid madness. Dude deserves our condemnations and sympathy. — Kmele (@kmele) July 14, 2020

I can’t believe anyone actually feels comfortable citing Farrakhan. — Pwnton [email protected]!ng (@PunControll) July 14, 2020

Ugly black supremacist racism like this as every bit as distasteful as all forms of racial supremacy ideology. Shine a light on it, this man couldn't coherently argue his way out of a paper bag, so his warped ideas deserve to be mocked and out debated to defeat them. — Sentinel Libertas 🇬🇧 🇭🇰 🇺🇸 (@Sentinelibertas) July 14, 2020

The better question here is when does he get hired on as an opinion columnist at the New York Times? — If You Ain't a Gator You're Gator Bait (@Gator_Country) July 14, 2020

I've known people like this. They believe this and even more (maybe I stopped watching he might have said it too). They feel white people are essential some form created as the devil. It is like the epitome of unaccountability. Whole time we see what is going on in the streets. — Montee (@Montee_la_Gamer) July 14, 2020

What he just said is utterly uninformed by anything to do with the real world. Completely insane. Cancel him? Get him some help. If he really believes anything he said here, he’s stark, raving mad. — Alexander Riley (@Que_Sais_Je_99) July 14, 2020

This is mainstream Liberation Theology James Conesian thought. He will not get canceled because Cones and his doctrines have been praised by the cultural powers that be for decades. Wonder if they realize how similar they sound to Hitler. https://t.co/xUFKWZnrBn — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 14, 2020

This is why freedom of speech is such an important right. He just demonstrated some pretty abhorrent ideas and should be challenged on them. The same thought pattern he expressed has been used by multiple ethnic groups throughout history to carry out genocide. — Minimalistix (@Minimalistix1) July 14, 2020

I don't want him cancelled. I would, however, like him to try to defend those ideas in a context where evidence is required to back up those ideas and where they need to be defended because they simply can't be. They are bad and indefensible on so many levels. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) July 14, 2020

It amazes me how obvious and mainstream anti-white racism has become in our culture, and yet people still don't feel comfortable acknowledging it. How much worse does it need to get? — Slipshod (@Slipshod19) July 14, 2020

How is this not “hate” speech? The absolute hypocrisy for the standards of racism is mind boggling. — CompassionateCop (@Compassion_Cop) July 14, 2020

Mediaite reports that after the backlash to the video, Cannon posted a message to Facebook “clarifying” some of his comments, saying, “I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative.”

Held accountable? No way.

Related: