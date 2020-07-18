As Twitchy has reported, rioting and political violence has been going on for weeks in Portland, but Mayor Ted Wheeler has made it clear to the Department of Homeland Security that he neither wants nor needs their help; in fact, his most pressing concern in the presence of the feds in his city and the violence they have brought to the streets. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gotten into the act, calling the agents President Trump’s “stormtroopers” who are meeting the First Amendment with violence over a little graffiti.

In fact, as we write this #PortlandKidnappings is trending on Twitter after a video showed uniformed men taking custody of a protester and putting them in an unmarked minivan. Here’s video of one of the “kidnappings”:

Militarized Federal Agents from a patchwork of outside agencies have begun policing Portland (in rented minivans vans) without the explicit approval of the mayor, the state, or local municipalities. This is what that looks like in practice: pic.twitter.com/losap4SsgI — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) July 15, 2020

As of this writing, #PortlandKidnappings is trending on Twitter, so they’re getting the message out with help from people like Pelosi and CNN, which examined the “mysterious detentions” Friday:

50 nights of rioting, explosives being thrown, fighting in the streets and now CNN decides to talk about Portland https://t.co/eHy1ZLcD9U — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 18, 2020

Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes is getting in on the outrage as well — let’s see if they can keep it up until Monday’s news cycle.

There is an unmarked militarized federal police force operating in an American city against poltical protestors over the objections of local officials. This is happening. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 18, 2020

There’s a big question, though, over whether the agents are unmarked or not. Is it true or just a talking point of the protesters that the mainstream media has picked up?

Their uniforms are clearly marked – you can't lie your way out of this one, jackass. — actlightning (@actlightning) July 18, 2020

The Dept of Homeland Security pushed back against a claim being amplified by Marxist politicians & activists that federal agents who deployed to Portland to disperse protesters this week aren’t identifying themselves.https://t.co/mtaF6QYPJv — actlightning (@actlightning) July 18, 2020

Fox News reports:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back Friday against a claim being amplified by liberal politicians and activists that federal agents who deployed to Portland to disperse protesters this week aren’t identifying themselves. In a statement, DHS insisted that agents are identifying themselves as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. But they admitted agents are not wearing name tags — citing recent doxing incidents against law enforcement. “The CBP agents identified themselves and were wearing CBP insignia during the encounter,” the DHS said in a statement. “The names of the agents were not displayed due to recent doxing incidents against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country.”

It not like these mobs have shown a pattern of showing up at people’s homes.

Uniformed officers clearly marked as police with unit patches identifying them as DHS.

👇 pic.twitter.com/qIwJ4eBxYB — Somerando (@SomeRandoHuman) July 18, 2020

They have patches on their uniforms. Try looking. pic.twitter.com/gFETHuPQzW — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) July 18, 2020

Even clearer image lol. People try so so hard to push a narrative that is completely BS pic.twitter.com/ZJydydLG56 — Judy Rosalie 💖 (@love_heals_all8) July 18, 2020

I recognized their patches, Ben. They are protecting Federal buildings etc from the “protestors” who have been burning down Portland for 7 weeks. Quit lying and use your eyes without the blinders. — Coach Smitty ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Smith22Coach) July 18, 2020

They’re DHS. They have patches. Quit spreading lies. — Jake Coco 💙🎶🇺🇸 (@jakecoco) July 18, 2020

Narrator: All officers wore marked uniforms. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) July 18, 2020

They have DHS patches on their uniforms. Do you not know what DHS is? 🙄 — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) July 18, 2020

Benny, they are duly deputized 1896s with full arrest authority operating within their MOU with fellow Federal Agencies. They are assisting us in arresting Marxist domestic terrorists engaged in sedition, insurrection, arson, rioting, looting, battery and vandalism. All Felonies. — Cohortes Praetorianae (@dusm1811) July 18, 2020

The police are clearly identified by the patch on their shoulder Ben. We the people want law and order and support the police . — Not in a Blue Moon (@notinabluemoon) July 18, 2020

Even if they did have patches, neither Oregon’s governor nor Portland’s mayor wants them there, even if they’re protecting federal property from vandalism and arson that the police have abandoned.

You are irresponsible and dangerous with your propaganda….. — cwilliams1113wy (@cwilliams1113wy) July 18, 2020

Hey, it’s Ben “Echo Chamber” Rhodes:

Federal police arresting terrorists. Oh no! — Jeffrey Owen (@jeffowen43) July 18, 2020

Rioters have been traumatizing the population of Portland unstopped by local or state authorities for 2 months and little YOU is worried about “unmarked” cars carrying federal agents charged with the responsibility of stopping the violence?? Could you sound more STUPID? — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 18, 2020

They are DHS stopping the looting, rioting and arsonists that Democrats have been oh so silent on until now… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 18, 2020

"Protesters" yeah ok…….😂😂😂 — Tammy Lynn (@lynn521tr) July 18, 2020

Violent mobs engaged in arson, looting, murder, intimidation, vandalism, impeding the right of travel, etc are not political protesters just because local officials are sympathetic or refuse to do their jobs–they are domestic terrorists, engaged in insurrection. — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) July 18, 2020

DHS is rounding up domestic terrorists. Fixed it for you. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 18, 2020

How long should Americans have allowed traitors to plot and plan our destruction, on our own soil, using our own hard won freedoms as cover. You forgot something, this is America, we won’t stand idly by and watch you destroy our country. Americans are not known for going quietly. — A.D. Sorrow (@scsorrow) July 18, 2020

Rioters. Protesters are welcome in American society. I was one. I PROTESTED Obama's attempted takeover of our wonderful country by attending Tea Party rallies! I NEVER once thought of harming property or people to make my point! I waved my flag and voiced my protest. (1/2) — James Gallegos (@James_Gallegos) July 18, 2020

Political protesters burning our country down and terrorizing American citizens. Thank God for the federal police force. — Stacy Jolley 🇺🇸 (@jolleyland) July 18, 2020

Phew. Thank GOD someone’s doing something. Thanks for that awesome info, Ben. — S.L. Stiles🇺🇸Text Trump to 88022 (@StacyLStiles) July 18, 2020

Get me their names. I want to buy them all a round of drinks! — Greg Slape (@1_oldgreg) July 18, 2020

It’s crazy how Twitter is split — we know that Twitter doesn’t fairly represent the country — over relief that federal agents protecting federal property from rioters vs. horror that Trump’s stormtroopers are disappearing political dissidents. It’s also crazy who’s coming out in public declaring they side with the rioters.

