As Twitchy has reported, rioting and political violence has been going on for weeks in Portland, but Mayor Ted Wheeler has made it clear to the Department of Homeland Security that he neither wants nor needs their help; in fact, his most pressing concern in the presence of the feds in his city and the violence they have brought to the streets. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gotten into the act, calling the agents President Trump’s “stormtroopers” who are meeting the First Amendment with violence over a little graffiti.

In fact, as we write this #PortlandKidnappings is trending on Twitter after a video showed uniformed men taking custody of a protester and putting them in an unmarked minivan. Here’s video of one of the “kidnappings”:

As of this writing, #PortlandKidnappings is trending on Twitter, so they’re getting the message out with help from people like Pelosi and CNN, which examined the “mysterious detentions” Friday:

Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes is getting in on the outrage as well — let’s see if they can keep it up until Monday’s news cycle.

There’s a big question, though, over whether the agents are unmarked or not. Is it true or just a talking point of the protesters that the mainstream media has picked up?

Fox News reports:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back Friday against a claim being amplified by liberal politicians and activists that federal agents who deployed to Portland to disperse protesters this week aren’t identifying themselves.

In a statement, DHS insisted that agents are identifying themselves as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. But they admitted agents are not wearing name tags — citing recent doxing incidents against law enforcement.

“The CBP agents identified themselves and were wearing CBP insignia during the encounter,” the DHS said in a statement. “The names of the agents were not displayed due to recent doxing incidents against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country.”

It not like these mobs have shown a pattern of showing up at people’s homes.

Trending

Even if they did have patches, neither Oregon’s governor nor Portland’s mayor wants them there, even if they’re protecting federal property from vandalism and arson that the police have abandoned.

Hey, it’s Ben “Echo Chamber” Rhodes:

It’s crazy how Twitter is split — we know that Twitter doesn’t fairly represent the country — over relief that federal agents protecting federal property from rioters vs. horror that Trump’s stormtroopers are disappearing political dissidents. It’s also crazy who’s coming out in public declaring they side with the rioters.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #PortlandKidnappingsBen RhodesCNNDepartment of Homeland Securityfederal agentsportlandunmarked