The word has gone out — unless the media can land on something better to cover before Monday, we might be hearing a lot about the so-called Portland kidnappings in next week’s news cycle. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday night had on as a guest Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who talked about President Trump’s “paramilitary invasion” of her state.

Also: Oregon’s governor and one of its senators join me tonight to tell us about Donald Trump’s paramilitary invasion of their state. https://t.co/btLhb2h1jO — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 17, 2020

And as Twitchy reported, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already on board, calling out Trump’s “stormtroopers” who were meeting First Amendment speech with “one-sided violence” and “kidnapping” protesters.

George Washington University’s Jonathan Turley weighed in on the disconnect in some of the coverage, which as we’ve pointed out, all points to a paramilitary invasion of the State of Oregon.

There is a disconnect in some of the coverage over allegations that the federal government is pulling protesters off the street into unmarked vehicles. The ACLU lawsuit does not address that practice as much as protecting journalists and observers. https://t.co/Hfe0h0fuNC — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 18, 2020

As a legal matter, Portland cannot force the federal officers out of Portland or prevent arrests for federal offenses. This is the other side of federalism. The federal government has jurisdiction in the protection of federal buildings and the arrest of suspects in federal crimes — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 18, 2020

Those “protesters” sure seem to have it in for the federal courthouse:

The 50th day of violent protests in Portland. Antifa & BLM attack the front of the boarded-up federal courthouse. Whenever law enforcement responds, mayor, senators & gov calls it incitement to violence against “peaceful protesters.” Video by @FromKalen: pic.twitter.com/xaP5Vk2tko — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

As Pelosi said, it’s just graffiti.

The disconnect is between reality and leftist imagination. Where would these unmarked cars be taking these ignorant dweebs, and for what purpose? What can they possibly say? They all want to be Che Guevara, the victims in the Dirty War, or Allende radicals, and they’re tripping — Jordan Riley (@rjordanriley) July 18, 2020

I'm gettin sick of this. Why are my tax dollars paying for the National Guard? If we can't use them to support the police, put down Marxist riots, & restore law & order .. why do they even exist? Don't defund the police .. defund the National Guard .. it's pointless to have them pic.twitter.com/USaqZWVUQ4 — BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) July 18, 2020

Send In The Troops .. like 12 POTUS have done 17 times .. Jefferson to G. Bush(41) JFK did so numerous times Bush(41) used the National Guard to end the Rodney King Riots That's the reason the National Guard exists .. that's their purpose. To maintain order in times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/rWN9huxaMC — BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) July 18, 2020

Does this mean the "protestors" will abandon trashing the federal buildings in Portland and focus on everything else there? Probably not. They love the attention. And Pelosi is helping them. — HEADLINES Etc. (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 18, 2020

Democrats like to pick and choose their application of federalism. — The Real Jeff Small (@Smallsey11) July 18, 2020

Watch Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ask for federal funding to rebuild all that’s been destroyed in over a month of rioting.

It seems to me like the local police have failed to protect the Federal building. It also seems likely that the protesters chose to attack that building with a clear intention to escalate. — LittleMissThoughtCrimes (@ThoughtMiss) July 18, 2020

How can a Mayor in a big city like Portland be this out of touch. The FEDs operate in cities hundreds of times a day every day. They conduct Fed Search Warrants, surveillance and arrests. For Safety, possibly cooperation and out of Courtesy they inform local agencies of presence — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) July 18, 2020

I think there is also local deputation/comity by the sheriff. Most federal officers have the power to arrest state felonies and misdemeanors committed in their presence. The arrests are going to the local jails, not fed magistrates. Feds do the reverse of this for task forces — PB Firearms (@FirearmsPB) July 18, 2020

