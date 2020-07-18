In Portland, Oregon there have been people rioting, vandalizing and causing chaos on a nightly basis for almost two months. The Department of Homeland Security taking action to try and put a stop to it, and Nancy Pelosi has chosen a side — with a disgusting twist:

“Stormtroopers”? Gee, what imagery do you think Pelosi is trying to create?

Quite the opposite. As Pelosi demonstrates, the Democrats are defending this:

Remember when Pelosi defended the honor of MS-13 gang members from Trump? Good times:

“Absolutely disgusting” is Pelosi’s middle name.

