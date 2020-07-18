In Portland, Oregon there have been people rioting, vandalizing and causing chaos on a nightly basis for almost two months. The Department of Homeland Security taking action to try and put a stop to it, and Nancy Pelosi has chosen a side — with a disgusting twist:
First Amendment speech should never be met with one-sided violence from federal agents acting as Trump’s secret police, especially when unidentified. This is disgraceful behavior we would expect from a banana republic — not the government of the United States.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020
“Stormtroopers”? Gee, what imagery do you think Pelosi is trying to create?
Stormtroopers? https://t.co/USjOlUhqAF
— BT (@back_ttys) July 18, 2020
Not a word from Democrats when these thugs are looting, rioting, assaulting people and setting fires…
— Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 18, 2020
Quite the opposite. As Pelosi demonstrates, the Democrats are defending this:
"Graffiti". pic.twitter.com/Ha7hgLcWTg
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 18, 2020
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 18, 2020
Remember when Pelosi defended the honor of MS-13 gang members from Trump? Good times:
Remember, this is the dipsh*t that defended MS13 and called them "God's Children". MS13!!
And then she has the NERVE to tweet crap like this, about American police. American citizens. @SpeakerPelosi should lose any security she has. https://t.co/AHYI7cmrRb
— sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 18, 2020
This is absolutely disgusting
Pelosi is trying to smear federal law enforcement officials as being Nazis, which is what she means when she calls them "stormtroopers"https://t.co/gaEeQbar92 https://t.co/p19lbG5RNX
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2020
“Absolutely disgusting” is Pelosi’s middle name.
Fwiw, Dems would have the DHS throwing Americans in jail for not wearing mask while paddle boarding. https://t.co/ZHqcz1T3ZY
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 18, 2020
DHS was just trying to protect them from coronavirus. https://t.co/V6qy5fBUin
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 18, 2020
People will do what they do. https://t.co/2wwqnF9kwL
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 18, 2020
Stormtroopers doing what they do. https://t.co/1ArkKSvGNq
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 18, 2020