In Portland, Oregon there have been people rioting, vandalizing and causing chaos on a nightly basis for almost two months. The Department of Homeland Security taking action to try and put a stop to it, and Nancy Pelosi has chosen a side — with a disgusting twist:

First Amendment speech should never be met with one-sided violence from federal agents acting as Trump’s secret police, especially when unidentified. This is disgraceful behavior we would expect from a banana republic — not the government of the United States. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

“Stormtroopers”? Gee, what imagery do you think Pelosi is trying to create?

Not a word from Democrats when these thugs are looting, rioting, assaulting people and setting fires… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 18, 2020

Quite the opposite. As Pelosi demonstrates, the Democrats are defending this:

Remember when Pelosi defended the honor of MS-13 gang members from Trump? Good times:

Remember, this is the dipsh*t that defended MS13 and called them "God's Children". MS13!!

And then she has the NERVE to tweet crap like this, about American police. American citizens. @SpeakerPelosi should lose any security she has. https://t.co/AHYI7cmrRb — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 18, 2020

This is absolutely disgusting Pelosi is trying to smear federal law enforcement officials as being Nazis, which is what she means when she calls them "stormtroopers"https://t.co/gaEeQbar92 https://t.co/p19lbG5RNX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2020

“Absolutely disgusting” is Pelosi’s middle name.

Fwiw, Dems would have the DHS throwing Americans in jail for not wearing mask while paddle boarding. https://t.co/ZHqcz1T3ZY — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 18, 2020

DHS was just trying to protect them from coronavirus. https://t.co/V6qy5fBUin — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 18, 2020

People will do what they do. https://t.co/2wwqnF9kwL — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 18, 2020