As Twitchy reported, Nick Cannon (or most likely his PR people) sent out an apology for his anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast with guest Richard Griffin, aka “Professor Griff” of rap group Public Enemy. As many pointed out, however, he may have apologized to the Jewish community, but he didn’t make any mention of whites in general — or “non-melanated” people — who he said were “a little less” and turned into evil savages by fleeing the sun and resettling in colder climates or something like that — it was difficult to wrap our minds around it.

ViacomCBS terminated its relationship with Cannon after the video clip went viral, but it looks like Fox is letting bygones be bygones and is keeping Cannon on as host of “The Masked Singer.”

Nick Cannon, who apologized for spreading “hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric” about the Jewish community, will remain the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer https://t.co/DvlhJGxc9m — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 16, 2020

Well, he sort of apologized for his comments.

Against the Jewish community only? I watched the video and I could swear I heard him say that whites were savages without souls , or something to that effect. — Ulysses Jefferson (@UlyssesJeffers2) July 16, 2020

I'm pretty sure he said that having less melanin than him made me less human and a savage. Imagining the outcome if the roles were reversed 🤦‍♂️ — Andrew Phipps (@phippsy1980) July 16, 2020

And called white people inherently evil, soulless, and incapable of feeling love or compassion. But I guess that's okay with y'all. — RPCV for Trump (@RPCVforTrump) July 16, 2020

Nick Cannon on white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." No one seems to have a problem with that bit of what he said. He never apologised. He is a disgrace. — Ted Brogan (@wassalldafuss) July 16, 2020

Yeah, still waiting for my apology — TxDogMom (@TxDogMom1) July 16, 2020

He didn’t apologize to White people for calling us “a little less than” “savages” and “animals” If a White celebrity said that about Blacks they would be ostracized from our community, fired from every job and no apology would save them… pic.twitter.com/hMFY8SIyYN — Matthew Wichman (@wichman_matthew) July 16, 2020

But the comments about white people being savages and incapable of compassion? That’s cool! — vegetal 🌱 (@dale_gribbs) July 16, 2020

So it is cool that he thinks various judges, celebrity contestants, and audience members are lesser humans than him based on their skin color, while he trounces around in bling bling sparkle shoes? My god…@MaskedSingerFOX This is completely twisted. Do something. — Depth Quester (@DepthQuester) July 16, 2020

The dude said that whites are genetically inferior to blacks, are subhuman animals, and said that melanin content in your skin is important. That's overtly racist and he wasn't held accountable. — J'akay (@Swogalicious) July 16, 2020

If he was white and said these things he would be crucified … even with an apology. He only apologized to save his ass and his career. — Brenda (@brenders_e) July 16, 2020

Now THATS privilege. — Duke (@TexanFive) July 16, 2020

So, who exactly has the power of privilege and uses it? — Frank Vilkas (@frankvilkas) July 16, 2020

Everybody talking about "privilege" these last couple years. This is it. — IAC (@gdanp78) July 16, 2020

Good to see the double standard alive and well. — TME726 (@TME7261) July 16, 2020

Weird how racism is completely okay from some 'celebrities'. — KtotheFtotheM (@KTTFTTMofficial) July 16, 2020

Sounds like a good show to boycott — Tillman 40 (@Tillman_40) July 16, 2020

Darn, I liked that show. Won’t be watching now. — Deb McKinley Barton (@debcblackwell) July 16, 2020

We never watched it, but we did catch the clip of Sarah Palin singing “Baby Got Back,” so that was something.

What a joke. — travis armbruster (@travisarmbrust2) July 16, 2020

The level of hypocrisy is mind numbing.. — Wayne Campbell (@WayneCa15536240) July 16, 2020

Big mistake — The Silent Majority #ALLLIVESMATTER (@John75965045) July 16, 2020

Makes sense a garbage show should have a garage host. — Brian Johnson (@EchoSevenJ) July 16, 2020

This is unacceptable. Vote with your remote. Switch this racist POS over. They are literally promoting hate — rob roy (@aidensky) July 16, 2020

The unmasked racist — Paul (@GunStarr_Hero) July 16, 2020

Related: