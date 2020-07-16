Where to start with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She tweeted that she doesn’t need “leadership lessons” from President Trump after he tried to score “cheap political points” by bringing up the soaring violent crime rates in Chicago in a Fox News town hall, but it really seems like she does. She’s tried to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the 87 or so shootings over the Fourth of July weekend. Just last week she blamed the lack of “federal strategy” on guns for city’s rising murder rate.

Now the mayor is telling White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to watch her mouth after calling Lightfoot a “derelict mayor.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

It's the truth, Karen. — Ge☀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 16, 2020

Where’s the lie? — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 16, 2020

Sounds like a threat. What a great example you are to your city. You're only out-sucked by DeBlasio for worst Mayor. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) July 16, 2020

Worst mayor ever…Lori Lightfoot or Bill de Blasio? — Cara Jones🇺🇸💯MAGA 👉🏻Pray for South Africa (@dustinama) July 16, 2020

You suck at your job. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) July 16, 2020

Her statement was pretty clean especially when you compare it to the hateful rhetoric, that would make a sailor blush, that comes out of YOUR mouth — cwilliams1113wy (@cwilliams1113wy) July 16, 2020

You've enhanced the murder rate, Morticia. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 16, 2020

Hey Karen, watch your crime infested city. Oh wait. That's all you do. Watch. Sit. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 16, 2020

Since the mayor clearly can't get the shootings and murders under control, she should ask for help. The lives of those murdered do matter. — Hope 🇺🇸 (@Hopespring4) July 16, 2020

Or else what? You’ll send the Census Cowboy after her? Do your job. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 16, 2020

The Census Cowboy is a real thing.

What a terrible mayor. — Ashley 🇹🇼🇺🇸 (@A32245468) July 16, 2020

Mayor @chicagosmayor your city is literally a dumpster 🔥!! If you were doing something about it people would not have to speak the truth about you and your city! It’s ok to ask for help. — Shane Smith (@1Tarheelfan1) July 16, 2020

Maybe if you spent more time focusing on the gun violence that plagues your city & less time playing Mayor Mask Monitor then maybe Chicago wouldn't be in such a mess. Then again, blaming others for the problems that plague Chicago is what Chicago mayors have always done. #Twill — Fmr. Sheriff Mark Curran 🇺🇸 (@ElectMarkCurran) July 16, 2020

Karen is absolutely correct. You've done a horrific job at trying to protect your residents. — Jennifer Rubin's Lobotomy (@RichardPainter0) July 16, 2020

Hey Lori, watch your body count! — Zaggs (@Zaggs) July 16, 2020

Lightfoot is running a close second next to de Blasio for most incompetent mayor of a major city. Come on Lori, I'm pulling I'm for you! — Bradley Marcus (@MarcusP62428099) July 16, 2020

What part of what she said isn't true? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 16, 2020

Lightfoot is a disgrace & a complete failure. What’s happening in the once great city & my former hometown of Chicago is a tragedy and saddens me. — Steven A. Pedian (@StevenPedian) July 16, 2020

Derelict, is being too kind — Fredo is Ethel's husband (@roxyloveslucy) July 16, 2020

When people are saying you're worse than Bill de Blasio, you've got a problem.

