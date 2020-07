It was another horrible weekend of violence in Chicago (and elsewhere) and it seems to only be getting worse in the Windy City:

A rash of shootings in Chicago and Atlanta marred the Fourth of July weekend and left the families of three children grieving over their deaths. https://t.co/tIBD1jKcOx — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2020

What does Mayor Lori Lightfoot have to say about that? Don’t be drinking anything when you listen to her answer (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) blames “Covid” for the city’s spiking murder rate pic.twitter.com/xJMX2mUD92 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2020

Just… wow.

One of the lesser-known side effects from COVID: gunshot wounds https://t.co/r0YZZrvygb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 6, 2020

Seriously?! Covid-19 symptoms may include: coughing, runny nose, fever, and uncontrollable desire to kill people? https://t.co/GDyBm0xFan — ben guinan (@Ben_G_IA23) July 6, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot updates #COVID symptoms to include 3 year olds murdered in gun violence that has plagued the city years before Coronavirus was a thing… https://t.co/6nWJxAaShK — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 6, 2020

Luxury cars are killing people. Now covid is shooting people. https://t.co/EORuJ1aKwf — I was told, there would be flying cars. (@libertine_q) July 6, 2020

And that’s the same Chicago mayor who says Trump is trying to “score cheap political points” merely by mentioning how many people get shot in her city.