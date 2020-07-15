Because we read Twitter comments all day, we continually see liberals popping in to remind us that President Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people” (he didn’t) and things like that. Most recently, we’re seeing a lot of commenters asking the media to ask Trump about that bounty that the Russians put on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan, according to the New York Times. That was quite the leak, but a career CIA officer made the call not to verbally brief the president about it; the intelligence report reached “low levels” but lacked sufficient reporting to corroborate any links. And by low levels, we mean Rep. Adam Schiff, who was apparently briefed in February but said or did nothing.

Geraldo Rivera thinks the whole story is bogus and has been keeping an eye on the New York Times, which “broke” the story.

Interesting watching #NYT trying to worm its way out of #RussianBounty bullshit expose. No proof of any such specific program to target our GI’s. No wonder intell officials did not brief @realDonaldTrump Because they didn’t trust the uncorroborated, unproven report. Apologize. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2020

That was Monday, and on Wednesday, he was still calling for an apology:

Today’s front page-part of the #NYT apology tour-states of the 3 deaths of Marines earlier this year that the paper used as bloody examples of their touted program of #RussianBounty that “Thus far, there is no conclusive evidence linking the deaths to any kind of Russian bounty.” — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 15, 2020

It was a bullshit story no matter how many times the #NYT puts it on the front page. They owe the families of the dead GI’s and @realDonaldTrump an apology — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 15, 2020

We’re not counting on an apology or a retraction or anything else. It’s amazing the paper admitted it had “no conclusive evidence.”

The proof came from the intelligence agency, why are you guys so blind to this? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 14, 2020

Which “intelligence agency?” Where is their proof? Is there any official with knowledge of purported plot willing to go on the record? Charge was specific: Russia was paying a bounty to Taliban for attacks on Americans like the three Marines killed outside Bagram. Proof? Zero. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 14, 2020

Not only did the media never apologize for the Russia hoax they perpetuated, they never corrected the record leaving these clowns on the Left still believing the lie that Trump and Putin are in cahoots. The record for this latest bogus scandal will go uncorrected as well. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 14, 2020

Unfortunately there’s very few non partisan news sources you can trust. When news organizations started putting profit and ratings ahead of real news reporting, with 40 Tv news channels broadcasting 24/7/365 days a year. These stations aligned theirselves to an ideology — Snidely Whiplash (@SnidelyWhiplas5) July 14, 2020

More important is who leaked the BS… — Todd Lyon (@ToddLyon8) July 13, 2020

Excellent call out once more Geraldo. We just want fair, accurate reports regardless of good or bad for Trump. It's been an extreme witch hunt compounded by the digital media echo chamber. We need to get past 2020. — Ken Hale (@KenHale426) July 14, 2020

Most people in the comments are saying there was proof, which makes it odd that the New York Times would change course and admit it had no proof. If they’re trying to make this the next Ukraine phone call, it’s not working.

