As Twitchy reported, the New York Times had yet another bombshell report that was certain to take down President Trump: Reportedly, he’d been aware that the Russians, through the Taliban, had placed a bounty on the heads of U.S. troops fighting in Afghanistan and was apparently cool with it, being Putin’s puppet and all. Of course, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ran with it:

The shocking reports about Russia’s bounty on American troops is as bad as it gets – and still, President Trump refuses to confront Putin. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/oeT0RgruOL — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 28, 2020

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, however, blew a bunch of holes in that story by releasing a statement confirming that neither the president nor vice president had been briefed on any such intelligence. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge cited an intelligence official saying the intelligence report reached “low levels” but lacked sufficient reporting to corroborate any links, let alone bring it to the president’s attention.

CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports that the story is still alive and congressional leaders will be briefed Thursday:

"It's still unverified," says McEnany of Russian bounty allegation. Says Pentagon has no evidence any American has been killed as a result of the alleged Russian bounties. Confirms "Gang of Eight" Congressional Leaders will be briefed on the bounty matter tomorrow. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 1, 2020

Now Herridge is reporting that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has told reporters that a “career intel officer” made the call not to brief the president, and he stands behind that call.

NOW: NSA Robert O’Brien tells reporters “career intel officer” made call not to verbally brief @realDonaldTrump on alleged Russian bounty plot “the person who decided early on whether the president should be briefed on this in the Oval, in the Oval intelligence briefing was… — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 1, 2020

his career, a career senior servant, a CIA officer + she made that decision because she didn’t have the confidence in the intelligence that came up…She made that call + you know what she made the right call. And knowing the facts I know now, I stand behind that call.” @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 1, 2020

But then the Democrats would just accuse President Trump of trying to shut down whistleblowers.

The Leaker, intel are all irrelevant. The propaganda damage has been done.. again. — Dick Venti (@SchlagerBomb) July 1, 2020

Yep.

I'm just going to say it since I know a lot of people are thinking it. The Taliban, most likely, didn't need payoffs to do what they did. — Matt Did It By The Book (@totallymatt123) July 1, 2020

While we’re on the subject, can someone point out how the Obama/Biden team responded to reports Iran was offering bounties on American soldiers in 2010? — Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) July 1, 2020

We’ll see who runs to the cable news cameras tomorrow after the briefing; that should give us a good idea of how much trust to place in the Times’ original report.

