It’s incredible how many people we’ve seen on Twitter suggest (or insist) that President Trump won’t leave office peacefully if he loses the election to Joe Biden. We assume these people just have fantasies of the military pulling up to the White House in armored vehicles to force Trump out — they missed their chance with the soft coup, so this would make up for it.

CNN did a piece in February asking what might happen if Trump refused to accept defeat in November. That same month Newsweek’s Seth Abramson asked for retweetsif you believe Trump won’t concede if he loses in November.” The New York Times’ Wajahat Ali tweeted in June that he’ll “gladly eat crow” if Trump leaves peacefully (that’s a good tweet to bookmark). That same month, John Bolton told Robert Costa “you can’t be certain” that Trump will peacefully transfer power if he loses. And those are just a few examples.

So it’s not surprising to hear that Hillary Clinton told “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah that the U.S. has to be prepared if Trump decides not to “go quietly” if he loses the election.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Clinton said.

We’re still waiting for Clinton and her supporters to accept that she lost in 2016 … and we’re waiting for the Durham report too, speaking of peaceful transitions of power.

They only rioted a little bit after Clinton lost, mostly in Portland where riots are pretty common.

Why not ask the real question: Will Democrats quietly accept a Trump victory in 2020?

