It’s incredible how many people we’ve seen on Twitter suggest (or insist) that President Trump won’t leave office peacefully if he loses the election to Joe Biden. We assume these people just have fantasies of the military pulling up to the White House in armored vehicles to force Trump out — they missed their chance with the soft coup, so this would make up for it.

CNN did a piece in February asking what might happen if Trump refused to accept defeat in November. That same month Newsweek’s Seth Abramson asked for retweets “if you believe Trump won’t concede if he loses in November.” The New York Times’ Wajahat Ali tweeted in June that he’ll “gladly eat crow” if Trump leaves peacefully (that’s a good tweet to bookmark). That same month, John Bolton told Robert Costa “you can’t be certain” that Trump will peacefully transfer power if he loses. And those are just a few examples.

So it’s not surprising to hear that Hillary Clinton told “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah that the U.S. has to be prepared if Trump decides not to “go quietly” if he loses the election.

Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump might not 'go quietly' if he loses the election https://t.co/lbE8tzRTlk — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 14, 2020

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Clinton said.

We’re still waiting for Clinton and her supporters to accept that she lost in 2016 … and we’re waiting for the Durham report too, speaking of peaceful transitions of power.

" will Trump accept the results of the election?" We heard that every single day up until the election. The right questions were asked but about the wrong candidate. — Ol' Titbars Cuomo (@EmJayHix) July 14, 2020

He might even set up a shadow government like Obama did! — Kwisatz Haderach 🇺🇸🇬🇧 ن ▄︻╦デ╤一 (@bradleyward) July 14, 2020

Every three weeks. They say this every three weeks because they need this lunacy to be “conventional wisdom.” They need to keep the nutjobs scared of something that no president has control over. https://t.co/NDKssVgFb5 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 14, 2020

Like Hillary lost the election almost 4 years ago and still hasn’t gone, nor is there anything quiet about her😡 — Lynne Benson (@LenlynneBenson) July 14, 2020

Who is she kidding? She hasn't been quiet since the moment she lost to him — Dave Hill (@davejr555) July 14, 2020

Hillary has been anything but quiet since she lost. — Mark S. Aaron (@MarkSAaron1) July 14, 2020

That’s her way of saying the fix is in. The Dems are going to claim victory no matter what the actual vote tally is. — Sooner88nj (@sooner88nj) July 14, 2020

I know this is #irony but it is also a complete lack of self awareness — The Dean of Old School (Parler: DeeWhite) (@dee_white) July 14, 2020

Hillary "still harboring the pain of loss" Clinton did not go into the sunset very quietly to my recollection! — CozBerHoy (@SRHoyt) July 14, 2020

@HillaryClinton has not gone out quietly four years after losing the election — JDRSC92 (@jdrsc92) July 14, 2020

Hillary certainly didn't go quietly, so now she is projecting. No big surprise, 4 years later and she still can't believe that a well known elitist career polical figure like she, could be beaten by a brash N.Y. savvy businessman. Oh well…. — Jen (@Jen31731920) July 14, 2020

Talk about not going quietly. Sheesh! — Chaz Covfefe (@Chaz_Covfefe) July 14, 2020

What difference at this point does it make — J Griff (@grifjohn) July 14, 2020

But the left will be super good sports if he does, right??? — J. Walter Weatherman (@ReddRightHand) July 14, 2020

They only rioted a little bit after Clinton lost, mostly in Portland where riots are pretty common.

Person who lost the 2016 election and hasn't left quietly says what? — Senior Wiener (@senior_wiener) July 14, 2020

Alexa, what is self-awareness? — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) July 14, 2020

We’re doing this again? — AJswimmer231 (@jswimmer231) July 14, 2020

Says a soul still bitter after losing in 2016. — The Senator (@Nigeria_Senator) July 14, 2020

We’re going to see that he doesn’t go anywhere. — Charles Saporito (@cvsjr002) July 14, 2020

Why not ask the real question: Will Democrats quietly accept a Trump victory in 2020?

