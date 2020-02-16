It’s like some (most?) folks on the Left are looking for things to be paranoid about when it comes to Trump. Granted, they’ve spent his entire first term making up stories about him colluding with evil Russians to destroy the country but still …

This is nutty from Seth Abramson:

RETWEET if you believe Trump won't concede if he loses in November. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 16, 2020

Does he mean like Hillary and the Left did in 2016? They’ve been trying to get rid of Trump since before he even took office but sure, Seth, you need to worry about Trump not conceding.

If this author rolled her eyes any further back in her head she would see Russia from her house.

This is truly my fear. https://t.co/OHKLKqCi1f — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 16, 2020

Really, Katie, THAT is truly your fear?

Really? Surprised it’s still not getting kicked out of Congress for sleeping with staffers — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 16, 2020

Ok, you know that one stung.

Still doing it.

Hillary has yet to concede the 2016 election, but you do you… https://t.co/ZmPRpjsAmi — Joey Mccord (@therealjmccord) February 16, 2020

Ding ding ding.

I'm still waiting for Hillary to concede. I'll get back to you on this. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 16, 2020

You misspelled "Hillary" and "2016." — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 16, 2020

Gore and Kerry lost. Period. As did Hillary. And whoever wins the Dem nod this year. Especially if it is Warren.https://t.co/rzOgH0GMf9 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 16, 2020

Kind of an odd statement from a guy who didn't concede the last election. https://t.co/SHtVXxlfk5 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 16, 2020

There are some dill-holes who think if Trump was actually removed from office Hillary would magically become president which would be hilarious if we were joking … sadly, we’re not.

But you know, they’re worried Trump won’t concede if he loses …

Retweet if you don’t think Trump will need to concede in 2020 . 🙄 — Don Knight (@dknight716) February 16, 2020

Which he won’t so they’re worrying for nothing.

***

