Imagine thinking this is funny …

Got into a Lyft with a MAGA driver for an hour long ride and told him I didn’t wanna talk as I was in shock – because I’d just found out I’d shared an airplane with two people who had the corona virus. Sat there occasionally coughing in silence. Best. Lyft. Ride. Ever. — Hayden Black (@haydenblack_) February 15, 2020

If a Trump supporter told this same ‘joke’ about tormenting some resistance type Lyft driver this same guy would be screeching about bigot this or cruel that.

But you know, since it was about MAGA it’s super hilarious.

Or not.

This is psychopathic. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 16, 2020

FYI, Lauren is not a Trump supporter.

Don’t lose that sense of humour! — Hayden Black (@haydenblack_) February 16, 2020

He said without a trace of irony.

At least I’m not a coward. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 16, 2020

It was a joke. Do you know what they are? — Hayden Black (@haydenblack_) February 16, 2020

We’re not sure he understands what a joke is.

You should try writing one sometime. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 16, 2020

Oof. Nailed it.

Yeah, if I was embarrassed by my gullibility, I’d say something petty like that too. — Hayden Black (@haydenblack_) February 16, 2020

He’s really trying here.

I’d say I be more embarrassed if I thought cruelty was funny. But then I probably wouldn’t be capable of embarrassment. What’s that like? — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 16, 2020

Ouch.

This account is ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards’.

Heh.

The company should put a political identifier on the driver, giving us the right to refuse that driver. — Jess (@manhattanmoxie) February 16, 2020

Good Lord.

Yes, some kind of armband maybe so we can know upon a glance who is us, and who is one of those inferiors, right?

Perhaps trains could then come round up all those drivers and put them in some form of secure area where they cannot leave of their own free will. Cool it, Adolf — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 16, 2020

Remember when jokes were funny and not just cruel?

Been a while.

***

