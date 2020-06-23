We can’t tell you how many tweets we’ve seen about people certain President Trump will not leave the Oval Office willingly if he loses the election in November. It’s projection at its finest — these are the same people who liked Hillary Clinton’s tweet about the importance of accepting the results of an election and then joined the Resistance and worked for Trump’s impeachment from Day 1.

We don’t know what the Washington Post’s Robert Costa was thinking when he asked John “I Have a Book to Sell” Bolton if there would be a peaceful transition of power were Joe Biden to win in November, but Bolton went ahead and threw some more gasoline on the fire, saying nothing was certain in the Trump administration.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: "I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can't be certain of anything." https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020

John Bolton in conversation with @costareports: When asked if the president would peacefully transfer power if he loses in November, the former national security advisor said he hopes so. “I think in the Trump administration you can't be certain of anything.” pic.twitter.com/50IL2ON4MS — Deanna Paul (@thedeannapaul) June 23, 2020

This is highly unlikely. — Chrisoula Baikos (@SOEAtlanta) June 23, 2020

Great, Bolton continues to fear monger, lie and distort. — Copacabana4765 (@copacabana4765) June 23, 2020

Bolton spiraling into the abyss. — CWenstra (@MrFudd1) June 23, 2020

It’s just proof that TDS can infect anyone.

John Bolton’s a corrupt snake — outfoxed_toni🍑 (@itscataleya1) June 23, 2020

Did Costa push back against this? There's no evidence at all to suggest this is true. In fact, the evidence shows the opposite. It's more Media-Driven Fan Fiction. — Jason (@UCCowboy) June 23, 2020

The narrative a couple of years ago is that Trump didn’t actually want to be president and didn’t think he’d win but then got stuck with the gig. Now the military under President Biden is going to have to remove him from the White House forcibly.

No one cares. He's a warmongering clown and he deserves no money from his stupid book. — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) June 23, 2020

What a bullshit answer. Anything to sell a book, eh, Johnny? — Hum Spot (@humspot1) June 23, 2020

Sad that Bolton has stopped being a serious person. https://t.co/7Xaug9hJYc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

Seemed like a talented diplomat. Now just kind of lost his mind or is compromised somehow. — Robert Clark (@RobertHWhanna) June 23, 2020

It's like they literally hand these guys a script before they go on camera. — Timothy J (@Mister_Irony) June 23, 2020

Bolton sounds like all the lunatic radicals on MSNBC who claim Trump will stay in office surrounded by USSS or that FBI will storm WH to arrest Trump for be a Russian Agent. — Sean Hodges Connell (@sean_h_connell) June 23, 2020

John Bolton is just another "conservative" who turned out to not be the person he/she sold themselves as. I'm no longer surprised when they show their true colors. — Time4fisticuffs (@ullikemike) June 23, 2020

Let’s hope the transfer of power is as “peaceful” as it was from the Obama administration:

…because the last transfer of power was so peaceful. Funding foreign ex intelligence personnel for false oppo research to be use as evidence for FISA Court and sanctioned wiretapping of political opponents… So peaceful. — stoictrading (@stoictrading) June 23, 2020

It’s infuriating to see Bolton entertaining Resistance fan-fiction like this to sell maybe another copy of his book.

Related: