We’re old enough to remember when the experts were telling us not to wear masks and politicians were telling us to head on out to crowded Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown. Politicians, too, were telling us not to wear masks; here’s former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell back in early March:

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

President Trump has worn a coronavirus mask before when doing public events (even though the media incorrectly reported otherwise), and on Saturday he wore one while visiting wounded troops at Walter Reed Medical Center.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, President Trump has been seen by the White House press corps wearing a mask. Today, he's sporting the face covering while visiting wounded troops at Walter Reed Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/shJXuzYhis — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) July 11, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper wonders what a study would show on how many lives would have been saved if Trump had worn a mask back in February or March — the time when Swalwell was telling followers to stop wearing them.

Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if this happened in February or March https://t.co/Y5iL9XFPC6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 11, 2020

We know Tapper’s a smart guy and certainly remembers as we do the guidance at the time.

Ah yes blaming Trump directly as the reason why people died. The TDS here would even be measurable. https://t.co/oc9k9FT4WN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2020

What was CDC guidance in February & March? I'm sure you wouldn't want the president ignoring the experts, right Jake? https://t.co/N318oJH7wS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 11, 2020

In February and March, “experts” said that wearing a mask was counterproductive and could lead to greater risk of personal infection. Media would have roasted him for wearing one and may have actually entrenched a culture against mask-wearing. https://t.co/JJA70Ruz6k — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) July 11, 2020

The actual study should be why the so-called "experts" were telling people not to wear masks in February and March https://t.co/vHwfi6OXJU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2020

Interesting tweet considering Fauci was saying masks don't do shit in…March https://t.co/L2KfouDPWz — Bobby King (@flgatorking87) July 11, 2020

February? You mean when Nancy Pelosi was in Chinatown telling people to come on down!https://t.co/gCbt8rdCRb https://t.co/ZFjxioW5xG — RBe (@RBPundit) July 11, 2020

What a weird take. Surgeon General and CDC weren't recommending mask usage for the public until early April. Also, overwhelming majority of deaths from infections back then were in deep blue states where Trump's example probably wouldn't yield many behavioral changes. https://t.co/uAZDz1eDYR — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 11, 2020

In February the "experts" said it wasn't necessary to wear mask, Jake. https://t.co/PGR51TcjMt — jtkola™ (@jtkola) July 11, 2020

In February and March, the advice from public health officials (including Fauci's team and the Surgeon General) was that healthy ppl shouldn't wear masks. As Fauci himself conceded, this was wrong information given b/c of a mask shortage. https://t.co/dmzdC7jMd3 — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) July 11, 2020

In January, the President was closing the borders to travelers from the hardest hit areas, to the outcry of "racism" from the left. In February, the Speaker of the House was downplaying fears of the virus and telling people to get out to San Francisco's Chinatown. https://t.co/djj0dL2Ye0 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 11, 2020

If Trump had done this is February or March CNN would have run non-stop coverage about how masks don’t work and Trump was ignoring science. https://t.co/0DAKYKHzin — Josiah Neeley 🤔 (@jneeley78) July 11, 2020

On February 29, Zeke Emanuel told CNN’s viewers to not wear masks: "wearing the mask is going to not prevent you from getting the virus.” 4 days later, Anderson Cooper told viewers they "should be more concerned about the flu."https://t.co/hcYe0LHWZkhttps://t.co/wDK4dERinj — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 11, 2020

Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if thousands of people hadn't taken to the streets at the height of a pandemic to take part in protests cheered on by CNN https://t.co/yo3nWvNyey — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) July 11, 2020

Remember when CNN went hard in the paint and said Hydroxychloroquine was useless? HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED FROM THAT YOU GASLIGHTING DIRTBAG? https://t.co/GcpaszZzXa — Microchip™ Fan Account (official) (@FansOfMicrochip) July 11, 2020

CNN certainly did its share of anti-hydroxychloroquine pieces, even after the studies on which they’d reported had been retracted.

Total BS. How many lives would be saved is a political canard. How about Trump’s travel ban? How about Cuomo’s moving folks into nursing homes? You should not be in position to influence opinion. SHAME. https://t.co/7tLroQfA1g — JimDorsch (@jim_dorsch) July 11, 2020

Why wasn’t Joe Biden modeling his mask back in February during his intimate political rallies when he was getting right in people’s faces and calling them lying dog-faced pony soldiers?

* * *

Update:

Too good not to include. From March:

And this is classic because it now shows up with the Surgeon General’s updated avatar with him wearing a mask:

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

And more from CNN:

What another article by CNN saying not to wear a mask. https://t.co/5I4wPbXxwp — ßlair Anton®️ (@blairantonshow) July 11, 2020

Related: