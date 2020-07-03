You might recall when President Trump mentioned hydroxychloroquine as a potentially effective medication for treating COVID-19 that CNN was among the media outlets sounding the alarm:

Fast forward to today. THIS. Is CNN:

“Surprising”?

Only to CNN, apparently.

Perhaps everybody at CNN is too busy watching Fox News to notice what’s been going on with their own cable net.

That’s a fitting alternate headline.

Speaking of that study, CNN also hasn’t deleted this tweet or update the story even though The Lancet article that’s cited has been retracted:

