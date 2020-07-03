You might recall when President Trump mentioned hydroxychloroquine as a potentially effective medication for treating COVID-19 that CNN was among the media outlets sounding the alarm:

President Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, even though several recent studies show the drug is ineffective against the coronavirus and may even be harmful https://t.co/FEwQVfmD6g — CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2020

Why today's WH briefing was disturbing: presidential misinformation from the podium; dangerous and unconfirmed claims about hydroxychloroquine; gratuitous shots at rival politicians. pic.twitter.com/dHqUtCzkKC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2020

Fast forward to today. THIS. Is CNN:

A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital.https://t.co/j6zs4SI2Su — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2020

“Surprising”?

Only to CNN, apparently.

I can't keep track anymore So Trump was right… again? How long until this gets reversed https://t.co/zUNrOrYQMb — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 3, 2020

Perhaps everybody at CNN is too busy watching Fox News to notice what’s been going on with their own cable net.

CNN surprised by study that that contradicts narrrative CNN had been pushing for months purely out of CNN's hate for a single guy in D.C. https://t.co/0LGzA98umX — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 3, 2020

That’s a fitting alternate headline.

Yes, it must have been very surprising to everyone at CNN since they ran a smear campaign against it: pic.twitter.com/d1Nu4YjTeL — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 3, 2020

It’s bothers me less that all their anchors are hacks, but that CNN management has cultivated this hot mess and presents them (with a straight face) as journalists. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 3, 2020

Just like it was "surprising" for the media to discover that the widely-quoted "study" that said hydroxychloroquine DIDN'T help was a fraud https://t.co/8Vua9B6C0H — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 3, 2020

Speaking of that study, CNN also hasn’t deleted this tweet or update the story even though The Lancet article that’s cited has been retracted: