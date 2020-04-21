CNN’s Jake Tapper called it “crappy news” Tuesday that a new study by the Veterans Health Administration showed either no benefit or even possibly harm from treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine, which of course will forever be associated with President Trump, who killed that poor man by making his wife feed him fish tank cleaner out of the pantry.

We ran that cartoon from 2018 earlier Tuesday showing the mainstream media’s thoughts and prayers for any bad news that would hurt Trump, and a lot of people seem to be happy to hear that the study showed Trump’s “magic potion” doesn’t work.

New V.A. study finds coronavirus treatment touted by Trump can be harmful @drsanjaygupta reports pic.twitter.com/3h91LDMrcf — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 21, 2020

There certainly are a lot of disclaimers with this study, which studied only 368 patients, was not peer-reviewed, and was not randomized — and we’re not sure of the ages of the patients or any underlying morbidities — but at least it’s something to offset the many anecdotes from doctors and even patients themselves who say it’s been a lifesaver.

Dear leader gonna be PISSED when a talented #journalist brings this up at the #PresserCOVID19! — Nikki Mendez (@nlmendez115) April 21, 2020

well this should be interesting when someone asks him about his views of the study at the next press conference… — Alec Guroff (@AlGuroff) April 21, 2020

For the record, the study did come up at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing:

On V.A. study on Hydroxychloroquine, FDA Commish Steven Hahn says doctors should take the results into consideration when writing a prescription for patients. Says FDA needs a more comprehensive study and clinical trial results before making definitive judgment on the drug. pic.twitter.com/RPsUX0YGXx — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 21, 2020

He should have said that the VA gave the drug to guys that were pretty much dead. Because they did. — NB (@NBurdens) April 21, 2020

Or he could have told the truth — that Trump’s been killing veterans so he could make money (maybe a hundred bucks) off of his Plaquenil investments.

That’s a lie @jaketapper ! They found it kills people! — pam miller (@badkitty251) April 21, 2020

They literally killed veterans testing it. — Another SF Writer (@AnotherSFwriter) April 21, 2020

Don't people realize by now? He WANTS people dead. — ◽️tweet◽️ (@_tweeeet_) April 21, 2020

So they actually killed a bunch of our veterans to prove the Trump's snake oil salesmanship on #Hydroxychloroquine was a complete fraud. Unbelievable. Congress should announce an investigation into Trump's ties to the makers of this drug. — Larkin (@larkin1235) April 21, 2020

You’ve got Jim Jones in the White House and FoxNews mixing the KoolAid. Intentionally killing your own voters seems like a poor campaign strategy but hey, MAGApocalypse. — Gord McDonald (@GordieMcDonald) April 21, 2020

But … wasn’t there some other politician talking up the promise of hydroxychloroquine?

didn't @NYGovCuomo and others tout this? — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) April 21, 2020

Touted by Cuomo as well… How about the studies that says it’s helpful? — Justin Baker (@RealJustinBaker) April 21, 2020

Funny how no one remembers that Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out testing as well. And boy, don’t these people sound disappointed that it might not be a cure? Pretty crappy news.

Then why are doctors administering it to patients? And don't tell me because Trump said so. — Sam_S (@shicks_sam) April 21, 2020

Was it given at onset or as a end of life ‘hail mary’?🙄 — Tom McComb 🇺🇸🦅 (@AmericanVictory) April 21, 2020

I hope these fellas are telling the truth because the "orange man bad, do the opposite" mentality will get more people killed than it saves. — -JKR- (@JKRFN) April 21, 2020

It’s been prescribed for 60 years but sure, now it’s harmful. Amazing. — whizwith (@Lopper11) April 21, 2020

Not New: @cnn and activists from other networks being motivated by "gotcha" activism. — The Alt-Middle (@thealtmiddlenet) April 21, 2020

We’ve got to admit, it hasn’t been Trump but the anecdotes from doctors themselves that would lead us to give the drug a try if we were on our deathbed with COVID-19.

