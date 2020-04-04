We already did one post today on President Trump getting slammed by journalists for once again talking up the promise of a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat patients with COVID-19. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor held back a bit, calling it only an “unproven treatment for coronavirus” that Trump was urging people to try. If we contracted the coronavirus and couldn’t breathe without a ventilator, would we take it? Hell yes.

There has been serious pushback from the media over the president’s “recommended” treatment, to the point where it sounds like reporters are anxious for it to fail. Like we’ve said before, journalists don’t seem to know how to process optimism — it’s lost on them.

Ron Fournier now runs a public relations firm, and he’s deemed hydroxychloroquine a “magic potion,” sarcastically.

Trending

We haven’t seen it.

This editor’s wife does too, and she has for over a decade.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald Trumphydroxychloroquinemagic potionmasksRon Fournier