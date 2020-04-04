We already did one post today on President Trump getting slammed by journalists for once again talking up the promise of a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat patients with COVID-19. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor held back a bit, calling it only an “unproven treatment for coronavirus” that Trump was urging people to try. If we contracted the coronavirus and couldn’t breathe without a ventilator, would we take it? Hell yes.

There has been serious pushback from the media over the president’s “recommended” treatment, to the point where it sounds like reporters are anxious for it to fail. Like we’ve said before, journalists don’t seem to know how to process optimism — it’s lost on them.

Ron Fournier now runs a public relations firm, and he’s deemed hydroxychloroquine a “magic potion,” sarcastically.

Trump won’t wear a mask but he’ll take a magic potion — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 4, 2020

This was a sad attempt at a joke — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 4, 2020

Are you okay? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2020

Doesn’t know what he’s talking about. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) April 4, 2020

Hydroxy-Chloroquine is being prescribed by 100's of 1000's of doctors across the world and having good results. Will you declare right now that if you get Covid-19 that you will refuse to take it? — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) April 4, 2020

Magic potion? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 4, 2020

Yeah if you catch COVID don’t take that magic potion. — American Jane (@AmericanJane) April 4, 2020

So, we're calling actual medicines "magic potions" now? — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) April 4, 2020

You are calling a medicine, a magic potion. Brilliant. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 4, 2020

A magic potion? Wow, I’ve heard people say that those drugs saved their lives. — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) April 4, 2020

Better than the Kool-Aid you drink. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 4, 2020

I'm so glad you're triggered by this. 🤣 — CoVFeFe (@AYoungWarthog) April 4, 2020

is the media wearing masks? — Gemini7 (@77Serenade) April 4, 2020

We haven’t seen it.

Why isn’t the media in the briefing room wearing a mask? — Bribin’ Joe (@WeKnowEDKH) April 4, 2020

Why isn’t the press pool wearing masks if they are so concerned??!! — CT (@CTomme2) April 4, 2020

It would be great if media worked from home or were threatened with layoffs like the majority of people in America.

Maybe then they would stop rooting for Trump to fail. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 4, 2020

Ron, the President is different in that (A) people who come into contact with him have their temperatures taken and (B) people are now being tested for the virus onsite (ex. oil execs yesterday). — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2020

Why did the gov of Michigan just reverse and ask for this same ”magic potion”. Why did Cuomo ask for it? — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) April 4, 2020

The press is going to kiII Americans lying about medication being a “magic potion” or calling fish tank cleaner a medication. They’re spreading false medical information because they hate a politician more than they love their fellow Americans. They’re just evil. https://t.co/m50OOawHJA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 4, 2020

It breaks my heart to know people will willingly set out to kiII their fellow Americans out of pure vanity. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 4, 2020

I watch a decent amount of sports, and I can't recall ever pulling against a team as much as the left is pulling against a possible cure for a deadly disease. — America's Most Vaunted (@AVaunted) April 4, 2020

My hospital has been using it for weeks, with good results — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) April 4, 2020

Ron, is "magic potion" you mentioned hydrochloroquine? I hope not, seeing that Michigan hospitals and doctors are using it to try and save lives right now. — John Sitkiewicz (@Jrock41S) April 4, 2020

Multiple nations and doctors are using hydroxychloroquine to treat their COVID patients, but it's a "magic potion". Sure, Jan. I think I'll just save a copy of this idiocy for later, when you're saying you're outraged because it should have been used sooner. — Fiddmeister (@Fiddmeister) April 4, 2020

At some point you might could take a look in the mirror Do It for yourself — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) April 4, 2020

My daughter takes that "magic potion" for lupus, idiot. — Home of the Brave 🇺🇸 (@texas_bourne) April 4, 2020

This editor’s wife does too, and she has for over a decade.

So Lupus patients have been taking a “magic potion”, eh? pic.twitter.com/te33VECgHz — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) April 4, 2020

Douchebag tweet of the day. — MiniVan Jones (@MiniVanJones) April 4, 2020

