President Trump has been on the hot seat since March 21 when he tweeted that a drug cocktail consisting of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could be a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus. An MSNBC insider and a left-wing media watchdog group have both claimed that Trump’s press conferences have led to at least one death (the guy whose wife gave him fish-tank solvent to ingest).

Still, Trump is optimistic that hydroxychloroquine could still be a game-changer, and a lot of doctors are reporting success using it. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor seems concerned that Trump is hyping a possible treatment that is still “unproven.”

“It’s their choice …. Try it. If you’d like” sounds like a request a COVID-19 patient might discuss with their doctor, not an invitation to drink aquarium clearer. But what about FDA approval?

He actually said he might.

It’s unbelievable how many people in the comments want to know how much stock Trump owns in the company that manufactures it.

