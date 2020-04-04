President Trump has been on the hot seat since March 21 when he tweeted that a drug cocktail consisting of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could be a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus. An MSNBC insider and a left-wing media watchdog group have both claimed that Trump’s press conferences have led to at least one death (the guy whose wife gave him fish-tank solvent to ingest).

Still, Trump is optimistic that hydroxychloroquine could still be a game-changer, and a lot of doctors are reporting success using it. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor seems concerned that Trump is hyping a possible treatment that is still “unproven.”

Pres Trump is now urging ppl to try an unproven treatment for coronavirus. He said, "There's a possibility, a possibility, and I say it: what do you have to lose?…Take it. I really think they should take it. But it's their choice…Hydroxychloroquine. Try it. If you'd like." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 4, 2020

“It’s their choice …. Try it. If you’d like” sounds like a request a COVID-19 patient might discuss with their doctor, not an invitation to drink aquarium clearer. But what about FDA approval?

Trump keeps promoting a drug that has not been FDA-approved for that purpose. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 4, 2020

Actually it has… — Angry Pirate72 (@AngryPirate72) April 4, 2020

FDA approved it for use outside of clinical trials this past Sunday night. 6 days ago. Try to keep up. https://t.co/C5nrdnQrf3 — Dave Wille (@dave_wille) April 4, 2020

Research is tough 🙁https://t.co/hOD2bGLgHA — Billy Bob (@BillyBo85654820) April 4, 2020

Adam’s not keeping up with current events…….https://t.co/D1suS0rlNa — Deplorable_Dan (@Deplora88469126) April 4, 2020

FDA approved for Compassionate Care Usage but you already knew that — Sane Person (@SanePerson7) April 4, 2020

Off-label use is an accepted practice and a global survey of 6000 docs recommend ithttps://t.co/mCZW729Zbm — steelraptor (@steelraptor2) April 4, 2020

I guess you haven't been paying attention. It HAS been approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19. Also, it is the number one drug recommended by global doctors to treat the virus. — Marie Coop (@mcoop69) April 4, 2020

Yeah it has been allowed, no clinical trials officially done yet. It has never officially been FDA approved for Lupus, Arthritis or Late Stage Lyme either but has been widely used for years. You can refuse it if affected, I would take it. — ExNYer (@mshson) April 4, 2020

He is not. My wife is a physician. All her patients are on Day 5 of this and it’s helping. — Mike Bray (@MichaelBray86) April 4, 2020

He should feel free to take it himself. — Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) April 4, 2020

He actually said he might.

Hey Adam… right here, now, will you declare publicly that you will never take hydroxychloroquine either as a prophylactic or therapeutic for COVID? — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 4, 2020

You should start a pledge not to take it, so there’s enough for the rest of us. — Geoff (@Geoffnv) April 4, 2020

If you had CV and were about to die. Would you take it? — Conservatarian (@MarshallFSmith) April 4, 2020

Liberals dilemma to hydroxychloriquine pic.twitter.com/Q1xpeVOmly — David (@ChinaEatsDog) April 4, 2020

Ok. You don’t take it then. Instead use a ventilator. — Geee Van – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@geee_van) April 4, 2020

Death or a drug that works but not approved. Hmmmm — Stephanie (@Wrknpoor01) April 4, 2020

If it's working virtually 100% of the time, that's enough evidence for me. I don't need to wait for some sector of government to decide when it's useful. — Tystick (@tyst1ck) April 4, 2020

This is saving lives you dope — mrs rush l baby (@pammy3006) April 4, 2020

If it was your mother you wouldn’t give a F about the FDA. — JesseBolt (@JesseBolt12) April 4, 2020

Why are you fighting against a cure? Many doctors are using it with success. — VisionQue$t (@VisionQuest422) April 4, 2020

Who is making money off this drug? — Lori Wells (@granmaloriann) April 4, 2020

No one, or very little..its 60 years old and no one holds the patent. It's been manufactured as a generic for years. — HannibalHam (@Christi72002967) April 4, 2020

It’s unbelievable how many people in the comments want to know how much stock Trump owns in the company that manufactures it.

This is a total lie from yet another useless blue check mark. Just remember who gave the blue check marks. Twitter. — Kruzer Kat (@Kruzer60913071) April 4, 2020

You guys are idiots. — Risk Parody 💥 (@VolCurve) April 4, 2020

