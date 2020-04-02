Before getting to “Free Press,” we thought we’d leave this here for all of the people accusing President Trump of selling snake oil (and encouraging people to ingest fish tank solvent) by saying he has high hopes that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could be game-changers in the fight against COVID-19:

We put that first because a far-left organization called “Free Press” is petitioning the FCC to censor Trump’s press briefings and actually is using the fish-tank cleaner guy as an example in its case.

Mollie Hemingway writes at The Federalist:

An influential far-left media group has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to develop a wide-ranging censorship plan of President Donald Trump’s press conferences. “Free Press,” the group calling for the censorship of broadcasts of the press conferences, says in its petition that it’s a “life and death” issue. They are asking the FCC to limit the public’s right to hear directly from the president about the federal government’s handling of the global pandemic, that any broadcasts of his press conferences come with a pronounced disclaimer, and that media figures with different political views than the progressive organization be further censored.

Free Press argued that a man without COVID-19 who died after ingesting fish tank cleaner at home, outside the direction of any medical professional, was a victim of Trump’s remarks and that therefore its censorship plan should be adopted. Citing anti-Trump activists who blamed Trump for this death, Free Press called Trump’s support for the treatment “deadly disinformation.” The group also claimed that Trump had engaged in a “mischaracterization of the efficacy” of hydroxychloroquine.

As far as we know, Trump hasn’t prescribed any drugs (or fish-tank cleaners) for anyone; he’s only tried to be optimistic based on studies done overseas and in the U.S. It’s crazy how desperate people are to get Trump off the air every day.

It really is sickening to see the barely-repressed glee some journalists have reporting bad news about the COVID-19 pandemic just to counter Trump’s optimism.

