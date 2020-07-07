Here’s a good catch from the Daily Caller of Rep. Ilhan Omar admitting that dismantling the criminal justice system is not enough; the United States has to dismantle other systems of oppression as well, one of which sounds a whole lot like a progressive’s weak understanding of capitalism.

And when Omar speaks of dismantling the criminal justice system, she’s speaking of reality; as Twitchy reported, the Minneapolis City Council in June voted unanimously for a “community-led public safety system” to replace the police department.

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems," which she calls a "system of oppression." pic.twitter.com/AP072GsmzW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

What, aside from Marxism, do people like Omar consider not to be systems of oppression? (Remember when she sided with Russia and Iran in decrying President Trump’s “coup attempt” in socialist paradise Venezuela?)

Even Joe Biden’s social media handlers have said that if Biden wins, he won’t just rebuild the nation; he’ll transform it.

She fled a war torn authoritarian nightmare only to transplant the same miserable existence here in America. Only difference…she’s the one with the power. — Scarlett (@Skyejohnson4) July 7, 2020

All of those investigations just seem to vanish after awhile.

Yes we must dismantle a system that is so oppressive that the only people that can ascend to positions of power are white men. And white women. Also black men and women. And Asian men and women. Somalians. Hispanics. Jews. Christians. Atheists. Buddhists. Agnostics… — Grumby the Turtlebear (@TheGrumby) July 7, 2020

Umm…does @IlhanMN realize the Marxist replacement will be even more “oppressive” and heavy handed? — Ronald Rollins (@rbrollins33024) July 7, 2020

