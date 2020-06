There have been calls to “defund the police” from the Minneapolis mayor along with the uber-progressives on the City Council, and the latter today took the first step in that direction, though not many details are known (maybe because even the City Council doesn’t know what they’re going to do yet):

NEW: The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to develop a replacement for the local police department. https://t.co/4S25d1waXq

And that “replacement” will be a “community-led public safety system,” whatever that ends up meaning:

BREAKING: Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes resolution to replace police department with a “community-led public safety system” – Reuters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2020

Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model https://t.co/TBKSQZjUHT pic.twitter.com/HBploBYCzj — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) June 12, 2020

For some reason we’re guessing outbound U-Haul rentals are about to start going up if they haven’t already.

Housing prices in Minneapolis just tanked. https://t.co/El0KiAnMAh — Julio M Hernandez (@savtrijah) June 12, 2020

What are the odds they end up keeping the same police department and just call it something different?

What could possibly go wrong… https://t.co/x2pZmFiIwQ — 1776 Patriot🇺🇸 (@0165ASD) June 12, 2020

That sound you hear is a fleet of moving trucks. https://t.co/Rfw3uBtA00 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 12, 2020

That’s not exactly going to give people who had their property destroyed in riots enough confidence to re-open their businesses in the city.