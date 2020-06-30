As Twitchy reported Monday, Detroit’s police chief defended an officer who — according to a protester — “just floored it” when his vehicle was surrounded and the back window smashed out. The police department also offered up some dash cam footage showing just how badly some protesters seem to want to get run over. Maybe it’s just us, but we wouldn’t feel safe surrounded by protesters climbing on the hood and smashing out windows.

In short, these people who set up human roadblocks — and we covered them a lot during the Obama administration — are nuts, and some are more than a little dangerous. Listen for the gunfire as this vehicle tries to get through a roadblock of protesters in Provo, Utah. We assume that’s the driver honking the horn, which only brought more protesters running.

KUTV reports:

Police say the man driving a white SUV was pulling into the right turn lane in an attempt to turn onto Center Street when several protesters began crowding the vehicle.

Police said a male protester ran to the passenger side of the SUV, pointed a handgun at the driver and shot one round through the window. The driver was struck by the bullet and fled the scene.

The gunman shot a second round that went through the rear passenger window, according to video obtained by police.

The same protester later approached another vehicle at 500 N. University Avenue and broke the window with the handgun, police stated in a Facebook post.

In this zoomed-in video, you can actually see the handgun being fired:

Other than the driver being shot for trying to make a right turn, the protest was mostly peaceful.

It is legitimately terrifying because how are you supposed to know a violent mob is blocking traffic and stopping people at intersections until your unlucky enough to encounter one?

There are actually a couple of clowns in the comments trying to defend the mob. If a mob tells you to stop your car, you stop, got it? Because black lives matter or something.

Unreal. Time for reporters to stop instinctively adding “mostly peaceful” to every story they write.

