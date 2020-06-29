Remember a week ago when NPR accompanied a story about right-wing extremists turning cars into weapons with a still from a video of a group of Black Lives Matter protesters reaching into a woman’s car, pulling her hair, and brandishing a handgun? The woman, who is black, got the hell out of there after she saw the gun and ran into a “protester” who jumped in front of her car. She wasn’t charged. NPR pulled the photo and reached back three years to find another one to support its narrative.

Now the Washington Post is reporting on a police officer in Detroit who “just floored it” — according to a protester — and plowed through a group of protesters, flinging off a few who’d climbed onto the hood.

"He just floored it": Detroit police SUV plows through group of protesters, flings people who climbed on hood https://t.co/vwGmjEbmHM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2020

The Washington Post reports:

In a news conference Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig defended the officers’ actions, saying that the cops “did the right thing.” Craig said that a rear window had been busted out and officers received reports of several protesters who were armed with hammers. The details around those reports remain unclear. Photos sent by the Detroit Police Department to The Washington Post show the SUV involved in the incident with its window busted out as well as dents and scratches. The incident came at the end of another day of peaceful protests in Detroit, which have gone on for weeks nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.

Funny that the Post can relate the accounts of protesters who were there without disclaimers but details around the police version of events “remain unclear.”

Perhaps this is controversial but maybe don’t climb on the hood of a cop car you absolute lunatics. https://t.co/m0zXvpLkjn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 29, 2020

the peaceful hood-climbing “kill the police” protesters just wanted to talk about sentencing reform — Razor (@hale_razor) June 29, 2020

Probably didn't want to have his police car burned out. pic.twitter.com/XdWaRuyoek — 🇬🇧 Joe #NUFC 🇸🇦 (@Joe1989NUFC) June 29, 2020

Don’t climb on the hood of a police car and stay out of the road. Simple. — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) June 29, 2020

The idea that “protesting” involves attacking police vehicles and smashing out their windows is absurd. Those vehicles contain weapons and every officer would be rightfully concerned in those same circumstances. This isn’t protesting, its anarchy — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) June 29, 2020

"He just floored it" As should anyone else finding themselves in that situation. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 29, 2020

GOOD. when you come at me with a deadly weapon (mob) I will do whatever is necessary to protect myself and my family. and if the only weapon I have is my car, I'll try to ease through, but the first crack of glass and I'll go through whatever I must — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) June 29, 2020

Well done. — GG alonso 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@greity) June 29, 2020

So, while they say the police are bad, etc…..they trust them enough to climb on the hood of the car and expect the police not to hurt them. All of this aggression shown towards the police shows that the demonstrators believe that the police won't hurt them back. — R Smith (@Sea31600) June 29, 2020

Climb on MY hood and you're getting flying lessons. — Robert James (@RobertJames113) June 29, 2020

They broke out the back window and attempted the side windows on the passenger side. The cop had every right and i would of done the same only i wouldn't have been nice as him and stopped in between, whoever was on my hood would of been coming with me on a high speed run🤣 — joe blow (@LT_Stein) June 29, 2020

Maybe dont climb on the hood. Crazy idea, i know. — varyar (@varyarpol) June 29, 2020

Attacking a police vehicle with police in it is assaulting a police officer during the commission of his duty. He disengaged the only way he could. He would have been justified responding with lethal force to the “protestors.” — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) June 29, 2020

He should let them immobilize him so they can throw a molotov cocktail through the window? These are not peaceful protesters. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) June 29, 2020

Surround a vehicle and start jumping on it, see what happens. — NC_Goose (@nc_goose) June 29, 2020

They should call the police haahha 🙂 — Kuyumdzhiev (@sashko_k) June 29, 2020

Get off the hood — Greg Pyron (@PyronGreg) June 29, 2020

If you break a back window of a police car, you're not peaceful. — Noah Schitt (@noah_schitt) June 29, 2020

The protest was “largely peaceful,” according to the first sentence of the article.

He’s supposed to do what in that situation? Sit there and let the mob whip itself into a frenzy till they drag him from the vehicle and execute him in the street? — Sir Nose D voidofunk (@Rodriark) June 29, 2020

Somebody call NPR — randal trimble (@randaltrimble) June 29, 2020

If a mob of 100+ people surround my car….I'm going to use that car to get out of that dangerous situation. It is up to them whether they ride on the hood or not. — ComboBreaker (@ComboBreaker12) June 29, 2020

We all saw the video and know he didn't floor it. — The Dapper Breamer (@Lupus_Loricatus) June 29, 2020

Wisdom sometimes comes only through pain — Gilles_B (@YaPasdePRESSE) June 29, 2020

What shoddy, misleading reporting. But . . . consider the source. — Dave Brassonez (@DaveBrassonez) June 29, 2020

Related: