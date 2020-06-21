NPR has issued a correction on the story we told you about earlier after they were called out for using a photo to depict “right-wing extremists” using their vehicles to ram protesters that actually showed an incident where protesters attacked the driver and were arrested for it:

And here’s the corrected version:

But that photo is from Charlottesville in 2017 and has ZERO to do with the “at least 50 vehicle-ramming incidents since protests erupted nationwide in late May.” Here’s the caption of the photo in the article:

People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va. on August 12, 2017. Terrorism researchers say right-wing extremists are turning cars into weapons in response to the ongoing protests against police misconduct.

AFP via Getty Images

How are they so bad at this?

Try again, NPR:

