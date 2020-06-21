NPR has issued a correction on the story we told you about earlier after they were called out for using a photo to depict “right-wing extremists” using their vehicles to ram protesters that actually showed an incident where protesters attacked the driver and were arrested for it:

Note: A previous version of this post and story included a photo of a protester being struck by a car in Louisville, Kentucky. The photo, chosen by editors, does not appear to be an example of the assaults described in the story, and has been replaced. pic.twitter.com/mDIzyoLmPO — NPR (@NPR) June 21, 2020

And here’s the corrected version:

Right-wing extremists are turning cars into weapons, with reports of at least 50 vehicle-ramming incidents since protests erupted nationwide in late May. https://t.co/jM0hx6W3Rs — NPR (@NPR) June 21, 2020

But that photo is from Charlottesville in 2017 and has ZERO to do with the “at least 50 vehicle-ramming incidents since protests erupted nationwide in late May.” Here’s the caption of the photo in the article:

AFP via Getty Images

How are they so bad at this?

Our editors chose a photo that disproves our entire thesis and could get us sued for libel and defunded. Our apologies. https://t.co/N463dzhw6z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2020

Try again, NPR:

NPR falsely accused a crime victim of terrorism, and this is as close to a "correction" as they will issue. #DefundNPR https://t.co/kHxSuoh5w8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 21, 2020

***

Related: