We’ve written about Seattle City Councilwoman Kashama Sawant, who’s a full-on socialist and heavily invested in the success of the tiny nation of CHOP: she blamed the first fatal shooting there on President Trump and the second on capitalism and its brutality. She’s also the one who unlocked the doors of city hall at the height of the George Floyd protests to let the protesters take over the building.

That last stunt has her in hot water with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who isn’t a full-blown socialist but is also heavily invested in CHOP, likening it to a “block party,” albeit one with a body count. Reports are that Durkan has had enough of Sawant and is seeking her possible expulsion from city council:

BREAKING: This morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan transmitted a letter to the City Council, urging members to take action against Councilwoman Sawant, up to and including expulsion. The letter listed several accusations against Sawant that the mayor thinks are grounds to do so: — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2020

Including: -Allowing hundreds of protesters into City Hall after hours, putting safety of city workers at risk

-Leading a protest to mayor's home, despite the fact her address is protected due to threats stemming from her work as U.S. Attorney — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2020

As well as: -Using her position to encourage protesters to occupy city property (the East Precinct). — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2020

Mayor Durkan wrote in letter: "Policy disagreements do not justify a Councilmember who potentially uses their position in violation of law or who recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theatre." — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2020

Sawant has in recent weeks called for Mayor Durkan's resignation amid criticism of the police force. We will share the councilwoman's response when we get it. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2020

So the mayor didn’t exactly appreciate Sawant leading a mob of protesters to her home, huh? But Durkan has said CHOP is all about First Amendment expression, even if that form of expression is taking over a police precinct and several city blocks.

Sawant is the GENUINE article, a dyed in the wool Marxist revolutionary with actual power to implement her agenda. Durkan is a bougie poser from a powerful democratic family with a lot to lose. She was played. Now it's time to eject Sawant. But like CHOP, will she go? — Save America, Cancel the #1619Project (@Loneprotester) June 30, 2020

This is a convenient smoke screen for the Mayor's own neglect of leadership. And once again it is funny to me that she didnt seem to care until people came to her property.

I think @JennyDurkan and sawant need to go. — Martin B (@BlockstheLeft) June 30, 2020

In other words: It’s ok if violence, destruction and lawlessness happen to other people but not when it happens to her. — Stacy Harmon (@realstacyharmon) June 30, 2020

Grab popcorn and watch Dem party get engulfed and consumed by the leftist mob it created and enabled. I warned @TheDemocrats about their lurch left being their cause of death by why listen to some random guy on the internet with a comic book avatar?🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/fgRTCYzOIB — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 30, 2020

Ok and just like that I am team Jenny. Thank you Brandi for all your work. It and you are much appreciated. — Liesbeth Robison (@LiesbethKvR) June 30, 2020

This is shocking! I can't believe @MayorJenny is calling Sawant out. She has long been the instigator of anarchy and no one can convince me she legally earned her seat again. The people of Seattle are fed up with this insurgency! — MindyQ🇺🇸 (@Mindarelli21) June 30, 2020

The entirety of the Seattle City Government should be removed. It is incompetency from top to bottom. — jerZboyMediaUSA #AllLivesMatter LAW & ORDER!!! (@jerZboyUSA) June 30, 2020

That was our thought.

Glad Mayor Jenny is enjoying the revolution she promoted. — Tony Hrvatska 🕊🌲 (@tonybalogna) June 30, 2020

This may be the first thing I agree with the Mayor on. Funny that it took people showing up on her doorstep to initiate this. Hoping the Mayor’s resignation follows. — PNWTrent (@Trent58183010) June 30, 2020

waiting until it hurts personally is the mark of an excellent politician — blackpilljay (@blamelessjay) June 30, 2020

Wow … she’s letting Cap Hill residents live in hellish conditions for weeks but now that it’s close to her home she does something. Getting Sawant off of council would good thing but getting Cap Hill under control should be first. — CZ Media Podcast (@czmediapodcast) June 30, 2020

@cmkshama has a lot more to do with this, and is much more responsible for it, than the media would have you believe. — not yet fully cancelled (@try_thinking0) June 30, 2020

Sawant is essentially an anarchist member of antifa on the city council. — Josh_Seattle (@CreamsikleNW) June 30, 2020

Absolutely — Relax (@HoneybadgerBad) June 30, 2020

Sawant is awful, none of this surprises me. Left to Sawant, homeless would be living in city hall, tents would line the streets, derelict motor homes would be parked in every space. Then there would be needle exchanges on every corner. — Jack “very large brain” H (@jackh00) June 30, 2020

I would like them both to be booted out of the city. Horrible leadership from them both. — Dan Schuler (@schulerdj) June 30, 2020

Let them fight on the deck of the sinking ship — Bullneck (@Bullneck) June 30, 2020

I'm experiencing schadenfreude even though I know I shouldn't be enjoying this. But we reap what we sow. — Scrapiron •a GWOT production• (@scrapinearth) June 30, 2020

People need to be removed from office over this. People died because of the autonomous zone. — Patrick Fiorito (@FioritoPatrick) June 30, 2020

I still can’t believe the people of Seattle elected @cmkshama for a 3rd term. #fools

“Summer of love” you deserve it. — Elvis Fielder (@ElvisFielder) June 30, 2020

They should both resign — Scoop™️ (@sammyjacobs) June 30, 2020

Sawant more so. She’s the worst thing to happen to this city — Luka Juric (@luka_juric_) June 30, 2020

Sawant is a domestic terrorist and must be removed from her position immediately and prosecuted. Jenny Durkan should resign as well. Just replace the all Seattle “leadership.” Easier that way. — David Perez (@gwdavep) June 30, 2020

They’re both horrible; it’s just a question of which one is worse.

Related: